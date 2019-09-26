Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Gorrell-Landoni Duo, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
The Bordellos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Early Show with John Jerome, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Live Dead, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Harry Wagg, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport. Jazz.
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 30
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 2
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 3
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, OCt. 4
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist Mark Carlsen and pianist Jack Senier. Jazz standards.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Caroline Cotter and Emily Mure, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $10 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $24 for families.
Monday, OCt. 7
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 9
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 10
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, OCt. 14
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Francis Trio, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 16
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 17
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, OCt. 18
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and pianist Chris Taylor. Jazz standards.
Monday, OCt. 21
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 23
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 24
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, OCt. 28
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 30
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 31
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, NOv. 8
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and pianist Steve Heck. Jazz standards.
FRiday, NOv. 22
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and a pianist to be announced. Jazz standards.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.