These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Friday, Nov. 29
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Brandon and Eric Reardon.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Early Show with Chris Fritz Grice, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Susan Cattaneo and The Big Loud Band with openers Renée and Joe, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $15 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $18 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $36 for families.
Fire In the Field, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Jared Graham.
SUnday, Dec. 1
Harry Wagg, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Brian King, Joe Cardoza, and Dennis Monagle, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, Dec. 2
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TUesday, Dec. 3
Rockport High School Chamber Music and Madrigal Choir, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
1606 Live Music Series featuring Fil Pacino, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Rockport Middle School Chamber Music, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Gorrell Landoni Duo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
1606 Live Music Series featuring Peter Tentindo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Chris “Stovall” Brown and Michael Clarke.
Friday, Dec. 6
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
1606 Live Music Series featuring AJ Edwards, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Brian Templeton, Billy Loosigian and Dave Mattacks.
Friday, Dec. 13
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SAturday, Dec. 14
Musicians of Old Post Road present “A Christmas Pilgrimage,” 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church Streets in Gloucester. Tickets available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Preferred seating $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free.
SUnday, Dec. 15
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Tom Bull of Marblehead, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport and Josh Bevins of Danvers perform acoustic classic rock.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1606 Live Music Series featuring Brick Park Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 19
1606 Live Music Series featuring Nick Consone, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Sax Gordon, Ricky “King” Russell and Ed Scheer.
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 7 p.m., DenMar Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St.
Friday, Dec. 20
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, Dec. 26
1606 Live Music Series featuring Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Dennis Brennan, Steve Sadler and Andy Plaistead.
Friday, Dec. 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 29
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Peter Ward, Steve Sadler and Steve Bankuti.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bobby Davis, Dave Brown and Dave Mattacks.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Alec and Papa Ric Razdan, and Dan Wailin’.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Tony and Samantha Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggaris.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.