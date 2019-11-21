These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Warsi Scollins Duo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, NOv. 22
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and a pianist to be announced. Jazz standards.
Gypsy Sidekick, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
SATURday, NOv. 23
The Early Show with Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scottie Mac, 8 p.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Bring a new unwrapped child’s gift for Action Inc., get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.
Jay Aptt and the Malicaminos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUnday, Nov. 24
Peter Fedele, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Fozzie Hill, Dave Brown, Wolf Ginades & Dave Mattacka, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
1606 Live Music Series featuring Peter Tentindo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Nov. 29
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Susan Cattaneo and The Big Loud Band with openers Renée and Joe, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $15 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $18 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $36 for families.
SUnday, Dec. 1
Harry Wagg, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
1606 Live Music Series featuring Fil Pacino, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Gorrell Landoni Duo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
1606 Live Music Series featuring Peter Tentindo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Dec. 5
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
1606 Live Music Series featuring AJ Edwards, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Dec. 13
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 15
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1606 Live Music Series featuring Brick Park Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 19
1606 Live Music Series featuring Nick Consone, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 7 p.m., DenMar Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St.
FRIday, Dec. 20
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, Dec. 26
1606 Live Music Series featuring Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Dec. 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 29
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
