Thursday, AUG. 15
Gold Velvet Sofa, 6 to 7 p.m., and Soulpax, 7 to 9 p.m., Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Jon Ross, John Cameron and Chris Anzelone.
Acoustic Corner featuring Alexa Stamison, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 16
Willie Alexander, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit The Grace Center. Food vendor is Willow Rest.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Andrea Gillis Band CD release party with Magan Tracy, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch Band, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Gloucester House (aka Blue Collar Lobster), 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Pop, rock, dance music.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Captain Carlo’s, 27 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
The Early Show with Sheila Schrank and Debbie and Ron, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8 to 10:30 p.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Jay Aptt and The Malicaminos, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Scollins-Warsi Duo, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Cape Ann Community Band Celtic concert with the North Shore Pipe Band, 7 p.m., Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Renee Dupuis & Joe Cardoza, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 19
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Steve Lacey, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Chris Fritz-Grace, 6 to 7 p.m., and Mamadou Diop, 7 to 9 p.m., Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bob “Johnny Carwash” Davis.
Acoustic Corner featuring Prateek Poddar, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 23
Deb Hardy Band , 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor is Jalapenos.
Shagalot featuring Mark Pelosi and Ned Nugent, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SaTURday, Aug. 24
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 26
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Livin’ on Luck, 6:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, AUG. 29
Isle, 6 to 7 p.m., and Old Cold Tater, 7 to 9 p.m., Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Evan Goodrow.
Acoustic Corner featuring Dave Drouin, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, AUG. 30
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, AUG. 31
Soul Rebel Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 6
Alvin Foster, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse. Food vendor is Causeway.
