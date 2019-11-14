Tunes on the town

Courtesy photo/Livin' on Luck will play at Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. in Gloucester this Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Members, from left, band members, from left, Lexington's Robert Cedrone on lead guitar and vocals, Rockport's Tom O'Donnell on rhythm guitar and vocals, Rockport's Ann O'Donnell on vocals, and Marblehead's Josh Bevins on bass guitar perform classic rock.