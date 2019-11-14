Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUnday, Nov. 17
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Tom Bull of Marblehead, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnellof Rockport and Josh Bevins of Danvers perform acoustic classic rock.
Monday, Nov. 18
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, NOv. 22
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and a pianist to be announced. Jazz standards.
SUnday, Nov. 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Susan Cattaneo and The Big Loud Band with openers Renée and Joe, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $15 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $18 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $36 for families.
SUnday, Dec. 1
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 15
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 29
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.