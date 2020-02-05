Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Scollins-Warsi, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tim Pike, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic soul.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With David Brown and Mike O’Connell.
Friday, Feb. 7
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
The Bob Kramer Trio, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Roots, rock and blues.
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Rob Banks & the Moneymakers, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SATURDAY, Feb. 8
The Early Show with The Spynz, unplugged, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Lois Lane & the Daily Planets, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, Feb. 9
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Brian King, Joe Cardoza and Dennis Monagle, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MoNday, Feb. 10
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Pete Schibli & Co, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With JB Amero, Dave Brown, Dave Mattacks and Dan King.
Friday, Feb. 14
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Scottie Mac’s Valentines HOP, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 15
Kev G Mor with Audrey Rose Hughes, 7:30 p.m., Legion Lounge, Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Members and all non-member guests welcome. Boston singer-songwriters.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 16
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Marblehead’s Tom Bull, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Josh Bevins of Danvers play acoustic classic rock.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
MoNday, Feb. 17
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Evangeline and Henri, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Evangeline King on vocals and percussion and Henri Booy on guitar and vocals cove songs from the ’70s to today.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring Johnny Bluehorn, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 22
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 23
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
MoNday, Feb. 24
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Brian Alex , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic pop and soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Earley, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Slipwax, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 29
F-Bomb, 9:30 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 1
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Toni Lynn Washington, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 15
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris “Stovall” Brown, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Tim Pike, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with “Sax” Gordon, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 12
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Danielle Miraglia, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sonia Rae and Ryan Taylor, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 26
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, May 3
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 10
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, MaY 17
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
