These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Johnny Bluehorn.
Jerry B-day Jam! featuring Local 28, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 2
What Time Is It Mr. Fox?, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Maritime Gloucester. Food vendor is Common Crow.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Captain Carlo’s, 27 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
Cocaine Tongue, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Guns N Roses tribute. $5 to $8, TBA at door.
Rob Banks and The Moneymakers, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, AUg. 3
Bob Davis Trio with with Josh Davis, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Glostafarians, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. $5 at door.
Groove Therapy, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, AUg. 4
Peter Fedele, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
3rain King ,Joe Cardoza Dennis Monagle, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rockport Legion Band featuring Rockport High School vocalist Rhiannon Hurst, 7 to 8:30 p.m., bandstand, Back Beach, Beach Street, Rockport. Jason Howard conducts. Marches, movie music, and more. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Visit https://rockportlegionband.wordpress.com for more information.
Monday, Aug. 5
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
East Coast Soul, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, Beach Street, Manchester. Bring chairs and beverages.
Headlands, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Dennis Brennan.
Acoustic Corner featuring David Corson, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit HAWC . Food vendor is Jalapenos.
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Aug. 10
Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 6 to 8:30 p.m., schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. A ‘seisiun’ of traditional and maritime songs ‘n tunes with Michael O’Leary & Friends as the Lannon sails around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets, $50, $45 for seniors, $37.50 for children, 978-281-6634 or www.schooner.org
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., bandstand, Back Beach, Beach Street, Rockport. Jason Howard conducts. Marches, movie music, and more. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Visit https://rockportlegionband.wordpress.com for more information.
Monday, Aug. 12
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, AUG. 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Jon Ross, John Cameron and Chris Anzelone.
Acoustic Corner featuring Alexa Stamison, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 16
Willie Alexander, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit The Grace Center. Food vendor is Willow Rest.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 19
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bob “Johnny Carwash” Davis.
Acoustic Corner featuring Prateek Poddar, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 23
Deb Hardy Band , 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor is Jalapenos.
Shagalot featuring Mark Pelosi and Ned Nugent, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SaTURday, Aug. 24
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 26
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Livin’ on Luck, 6:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, AUG. 29
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Evan Goodrow.
Acoustic Corner featuring Dave Drouin, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, AUG. 30
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, AUG. 31
Soul Rebel Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 6
Alvin Foster, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse. Food vendor is Causeway.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
