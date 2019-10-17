These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, OCt. 17
Scollins-Warsi Duo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport. Great American Song Book, modern jazz, contemporary blues and rhythm and blues.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, OCt. 18
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and pianist Chris Taylor. Jazz standards.
Groove Therapy, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Early Show with Headlands, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, OCt. 20
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tom Eaton Pick 3, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, OCt. 21
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 23
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 24
Gorrell-Landoni Duo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, OCt. 25
Dub Tone Horns, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Early Show with Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUnday, OCt. 27
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, OCt. 28
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, OCt. 30
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, OCt. 31
Linda Amero “Ménage a Trio,” 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester. Amero and guest musicians perform Jazz Standards. Costumes optional.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRiday, NOv. 1
Brooks Williams with opener Prateek, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $10 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $24 for families.
FRiday, NOv. 8
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and pianist Steve Heck. Jazz standards.
SUnday, Nov. 10
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Nov. 17
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Tom Bull of Marblehead, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnellof Rockport and Josh Bevins of Danvers perform acoustic classic rock.
FRiday, NOv. 22
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist David Landoni and a pianist to be announced. Jazz standards.
SUnday, Nov. 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
