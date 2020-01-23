Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Jose Allende, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Hermanos Dulce , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Latin jazz/rock by two members of Los Sugar Kings.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Alec and Papa Ric Razdan, and Dan Wailin’.
Friday, Jan. 24
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Early Show with Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Big Ol Dirty Bucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Jan. 26
Steve Lacey, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Fozzie Hill, Wolf Ginades, Dave Brown and Dave Mattacks, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, Jan. 27
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dan King, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classics.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Tony and Samantha Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggaris.
Friday, JAN. 31
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
The Bordellos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Total Collision, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
SuNday, Feb. 2
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tim Pike, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 7
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Pete Schibli & Co, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 14
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SuNday, Feb. 16
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Evangeline and Henri, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Evangeline King on vocals and percussion and Henri Booy on guitar and vocals cove songs from the ’70s to today.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SuNday, Feb. 23
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Brian Alex , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic pop and soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
