These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, JuLy 18
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With J.B. Amero, Dave Brown and Dave Mattacks.
Friday, JuLY 19
Hye Fusion, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit The Open Door. Food vendor is Markouk.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Liz Frame & The Kickers, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 20
The Early Show featuring the Julie Dougherty Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Princess, aailing from Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Dinner buffet and jukebox hits. $59 adults, $36 children. beauportcruiselines.com, 978-865-3210.
Funbucket, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, JuLY 21
Scollins-Warsi Duo, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Livin’ on Luck, 6:30 p.m., Jalapenos Restaurant, 68 Main St., Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock.
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 6 to 8:30 p.m., schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. A ‘seisiun’ of traditional and maritime songs ‘n tunes with Michael O’Leary & Friends as the Lannon sails around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets, $50, $45 for seniors, $37.50 for children, 978-281-6634 or www.schooner.org
Livin’ on Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s, 86 Middle St., Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock with Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Marblehead’s Josh Bevins.
Rockport Legion Band’s Finnish American Tribute Concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., bandstand, Back Beach, Beach Street, Rockport. Marches, movie music, and more. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Visit https://rockportlegionband.wordpress.com for more information.
MONday, JuLy 22
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, JuLy 23
4EverFab, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, Beach Street, Manchester. Bring chairs and beverages.
Liz Borden & Danny Modern, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 24
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, JuLy 25
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Red Young, Mark Earley and Benny Benson.
Friday, JuLY 26
The Goddesses, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Art Haven. Food vendor is Willow Rest.
The Doucette Brothers, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 27
The Early Show featuring the Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Steve Amazeen & the Blazing Aces, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, JuLy 29
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, JuLy 30
Conscious Reggae, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, Beach Street, Manchester. Bring chairs and beverages.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 31
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Johnny Bluehorn.
Friday, Aug. 2
What Time Is It Mr. Fox?, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Maritime Gloucester. Food vendor is Common Crow.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
East Coast Soul, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, Beach Street, Manchester. Bring chairs and beverages.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Dennis Brennan.
Friday, Aug. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit HAWC . Food vendor is Jalapenos.
Thursday, AUG. 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Jon Ross, John Cameron and Chris Anzelone.
Friday, Aug. 16
Willie Alexander, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit The Grace Center. Food vendor is Willow Rest.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bob “Johnny Carwash” Davis.
Friday, Aug. 23
Deb Hardy Band , 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor is Jalapenos.
Monday, Aug. 26
Livin’ on Luck, 6:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock.
Thursday, AUG. 29
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Evan Goodrow.
Friday, Sept. 6
Alvin Foster, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse. Food vendor is Causeway.
