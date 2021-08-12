These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• Pier One with Christopher Grace and Jake Pardee, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
• Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 13
• Mari Martin, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit HAWC. Food vendor is Jalapeno’s.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
• Headlands, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
• Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 14
• Local 28, 6:30 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
• Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
• The Compaq Big Band featuring Cape Ann divas Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans, and Alexandra Grace, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug.18.
• Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Monday, Aug. 16
• Pier Ave, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Dan King, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 19
• Garfish, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
• Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.