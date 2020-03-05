Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, March 5
Anthony Crescente & Shourin Sen, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Toni Lynn Washington, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 6
Funbucket, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 7
The Early Show with The Bob Davis Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Deb Hardy Band with Greg Verga, Geoff Small and John Newcomer, 7 to 9 p.m., MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Jazzy folk rock originals and covers. All ages, tickets $10 at door.
Generation Gap, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Jay Aptt and the Malocominos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 8
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, March 9
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Tuesday, March 10
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 11
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 13
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 14
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Big Ol Dirty Bucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 15
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, March 16
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 17
Tom O’Briens Irish Band, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 18
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris “Stovall” Brown, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 20
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Doucette Brothers Band, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 21
The Headlands, 7 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Martyn Joseph with opener Antje Duvekot, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $12 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those 18 or younger, and $28 for families.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 22
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, March 23
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 24
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 25
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Tim Pike, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Lois Lane, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 28
DJ Scottie Mac, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 29
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Monday, March 30
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 31
Heavy Denims, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 1
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with “Sax” Gordon, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 12
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Danielle Miraglia, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sonia Rae and Ryan Taylor, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 26
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, May 3
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 10
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, MaY 17
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
