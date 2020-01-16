Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Warsi-Scollins, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
The Rum Runners, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic roots music featuring Joe Wilkins and Joe Kessler.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo.
Friday, Jan. 17
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Brandon and Eric Reardon.
Dis N’ Dat Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Deeper Than The Skin, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport. Featuring Greg Greenway and Reggie Harris. Advance tickets $12 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $28 for families.
Spynz, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Slipwax, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Jan. 19
Peter Fedele, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Allen Estes & Orville Giddings, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Grits & Groceries Orchestra, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
MONday, Jan. 20
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Hermanos Dulce , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Latin jazz/rock by two members of Los Sugar Kings.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Alec and Papa Ric Razdan, and Dan Wailin’.
Friday, Jan. 24
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Early Show with Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Big Ol Dirty Bucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Jan. 26
Fozzie, Wolf, Dave Brown and Dave Mattacks, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, Jan. 27
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dan King, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classics.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Tony and Samantha Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggaris.
Friday, JAN. 31
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
The Bordellos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Total Collision, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tim Pike, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Pete Schibli & Co, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Evangeline and Henri, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Evangeline King on vocals and percussion and Henri Booy on guitar and vocals cove songs from the ’70s to today.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Brian Alex , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic pop and soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
