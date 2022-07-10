Seven fishermen are home safe in Gloucester after their fishing vessel sank about 92 miles east of Gloucester.
The crew of the trawler Grace Marie were rescued by the good Samaritan gillnetter Dawn T. after their boat began taking on water Friday night.
The Grace Marie issued a mayday around 10 p.m. saying the boat was experiencing rapid flooding, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel. The Coast Guard put out a urgent marine information broadcast, asking any vessels nearby to answer the Grace Marie’s mayday.
The Dawn T answered the call, according to the Coast Guard, and was able to bring all seven crewmen aboard and ferry them home.
There were no injuries reported, Noel said. The crew arrived back in Gloucester around 1 p.m. Saturday, he said.
Noel said on Sunday an overflight of the area on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon by a fixed-wing HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft showed the Grace Marie submerged and giving off a sheen about 100 yards long. The Coast Guard was broadcasting an alert about the location of the vessel to warn other mariners.
Angela Sanfilippo, president of Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership executive director, said she was contacted Saturday morning by the new commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Gloucester, James Bridges, who informed her of what happened and that the crew “did everything right,” Sanfilippo said, including putting on immersion suits and deploying a life raft.
“They knew what to do and they saved their lives,” Sanfilippo said.
She was told the Coast Guard escorted the Dawn T back to the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Saturday, but she was unable to meet the vessel. She said she had spoken with a member of the owners’ family and that the crew were all right but “completely shaken.” She said the loss of the Grace Marie is a loss for the fishing community.
“We hope that they will settle down and buy another boat,” she said. There were seven people on board and that means seven families have no work.
“It’s going to be a loss,” she said.
Sanfilippo said the Grace Marie’s captain and co-owner, Sebastian “Busty” Noto, and his son were both on board, but she said Sunday that she had not spoken with the captain. She said she wanted to “give them space and time to recuperate.”
The boat’s co-owner, Stephanie Noto, declined comment at her Riverdale home.
The sinking comes two weeks after St. Peter’s Fiesta, which honors the patron saint of fishermen, during which this year the fishing fleet was blessed in a ceremony at the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard.
“The city would have been in a terrible shape if these men were missing,” said Sanfilippo. She said that one of the crew had taken one of the twice-a-year safety trainings offered by the Fishermen’s Partnership.
“It’s the most dangerous profession in the world,” she said of commercial fishing.
The Grace Marie is a steel-hulled trawler built in 1978 in Wakefield, Rhode Island, by Rhode Island Marine, according to various websites, including Balticshipping.com. The vessel, with a gross tonnage of 117 tons, was called the Paul & Domenic until 1997.
The vessel was considered one of Gloucester’s high-line fishing vessels, denoting a vessel capable of a large catch.
In January 2011, a crewman aboard the Grace Marie was airlifted from the vessel 10 miles north of Provincetown by a Coast Guard helicopter after sustaining an arm injury in an on-board accident.
In June 2010, the fishing vessel suffered engine failure while on a fishing trip to Georges Bank and had to be towed back to Cape Cod by the Coast Guard cutter Escanaba. The vessel had lost power 150 miles east of Nantucket, but the vessel, captain and four crew members returned safely, with no injuries.
