Sunday was a beautiful day to go fly a kite, and more than hundred people accepted an invitation from Afghanistan refugees and their allies to do just that.
Five Afghan men and other Afghanistan refugees who now call Gloucester home and Allies of Our Afghan Allies hosted Afghan Kite Day at Wingaersheek Beach at the end of Atlantic Avenue in Gloucester. Allies of Our Afghan Allies is a local community group that works with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston to resettle Afghan refugees.
The Afghans, including Shamsul Rahman Dawodzai prepared some kites ahead of time, and organizers had supplies on hand so those in attendance could make their own. There was also be some Afghan food prepared for tasting, games of soccer, volleyball, and music.
Flying kites is a traditional thing to do in Afghanistan, and a fun thing to do as a kid, Hedayat Ullah Akbari told the Times.
Allies of our Afghan Allies has set up a GoFundMe page to support the recently resettled Afghan refugees. For more information, visit gofund.me/e247392c. Donors can also send checks made payable to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, attn. Treasurer, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Note “AAA” or “Afghan Resettlement” in the memo line.