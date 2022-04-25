ROCKPORT — On a visit to her grandmother on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Fiona Canning saw a tiny free pantry in one of the neighborhoods.
“It was amazing to see how much use it got. There were never the same items than the day before,” the Rockport High School junior recalled. “I later saw one around Somerville when I visited my aunt. I thought bringing it to Rockport would be a great idea because the town doesn’t have a food pantry. Later, upon further research, I learned it is a whole movement all over the country.”
“Take what you need, give what you can,” is the message on the Little Free Pantry website.
When 17-year-old Canning returned to the small seaside town where she lives after her visit down south, she had a mission: to build a Little Free Pantry on her own.
She recently “planted” her tiny pantry on the Rockport public schools campus on Jerden’s Lane in the area between the high and elementary schools, next to the large blue donation bins.
“The thing I always sort of notice in a community like this and other places I’ve lived, and it’s not a bad thing, but we live in a bubble at the end of the road in a tight-knit community and I think it effects us in certain ways,” Canning said. “In Rockport and Cape Ann, there are people, and students, in neglectful situations who feel they can’t talk about it because the community we live in is a more wealthy area. So it’s something people don’t really want to talk about.”
But when she saw the Little Free Pantry’s impact on the Outer Banks, she knew it would be helpful here.
“It really unites the community against something that we don’t realize how common it is because of the apparent affluence of where we live. But this little pantry is about helping people, and it’s something that’s meant to be super casual and shame free — and I know it will help students too,” she added.
Denise Ferazzi, Canning’s English teacher, has observed how this student has grown into a global thinker.
“She’s interested in the root of a problem, and rather than being cowed by the size of it, she digs in and does what she can to help, and that is impressive. So many people shut down and back away when they see the scale of a problem. But Fiona sees the issue of getting people’s needs met,” said Ferazzi. “She’s a thoughtful person who is interested in fairness and justice. So many of us recognize need but she actually takes steps to address it.”
In her Little Free Pantry effort, Canning envisions offering three groups of items: non-perishable foods, hygiene products and school supplies.
“Hygiene products include shampoo, toothpaste, soap and feminine products, which can be costly,” she added. “Because it is on a school campus, we are encouraging donations of snack foods, too. I noticed that it got a lot of donations immediately and people seemed very excited about it.”
Canning also made an Instagram account, which is starting to gain followers. The Instagram user name is: littlefreepantry_rkpt.
Principal Amy Rose applauded Canning’s efforts.
“She is inspiring to so many, and has been self-driven and motivated to give back throughout the entirety of this project. She came to me with the idea by facilitating a well-developed plan as to how the project could be implemented at RPS. She made the Little Free Pantry on her own and presented the idea again to her peers,” said Rose. “Fiona has been a leader in every way whose pure purpose for the project is to promote kindness and instigate a cycle of giving. I am so proud of Fiona and honored to be a small part in seeing her vision come to life.”
Looking ahead to her senior year, Canning wants to attend college and continue to find ways to help people.
Her teachers know her intellect and steadfast intentions will pay off.
“Fiona is everything we want a student to be,” said educator Anne Brady, Ph.D. “She has not ever met a barrier she was not able to overcome triumphantly and always attempts to do good for others in the process.”
