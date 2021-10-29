Although the rain and winds have calmed since Wednesday’s storm, the aftermath has left hundreds without power.
Thousands of National Grid customers on Cape Ann woke up Thursday to no light. National Grid confirmed that restoration efforts are expected to last for multiple days, with the majority of customers restored by Saturday morning.
Teams of hard-working individuals from the Grid and local public works crews continue to repair downed power lines and remove trees that had fallen on roads, houses, and train tracks.
“Clean up and waiting for National Grid to make some sites safe,” Gloucester Public Works Director Mike Hale told the Times on Thursday afternoon of their progress.
The National Weather Service is calling for rain Friday night through Saturday night, and predicting 32 to 38 mph winds, which could hamper restoration efforts.
National Grid has said it does not send crews up in bucket trucks to make repairs if winds hit 30 mph.
At least some of Cape Ann’s outages could be tied to trees felled by high winds Tuesday night that severed a major transmission line just west of a National Grid substation at the West Gloucester train station. Trees and downed wires blocked MBTA commuter trains and Route 133 traffic for a time.
In a release published by National Grid, it recorded that it restored power to nearly 300,000 customers throughout New England as of Thursday morning.
“There are now 3,691 field-based personnel as part of our emergency response operations across New England,” Grid said. “This includes overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers. This also includes 689 external line crews and 365 external forestry crews.”
Some of the crews came from as far as Canada.
National Grid will continue to update estimated time of restoration (ETRs) in its outage central map to provide the public with town-level estimates — representing the estimated time the last customer in the community can expect to be restored.
“Estimating the time of power restoration is not an exact science,” the Grid wrote in its release. “Work volume, the cause of the outage, and the extent of the damage can all affect time estimates. It’s also normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can go up and down as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs and restoration. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur that are separate from storm-related outages.”
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken expressed her concern for what the continued power outages may mean for many residents.
“I have over 7,000 people with no power and water, the Water Treatment Plant and Sewer Treatment Plant are on generators ...” she told the Times on Thursday.
With many residents in Wards 1 and 5 on septic pumps and grinders, she explained that “even if people want to stay in their homes, some cannot because they cannot use the bathroom.”
“It’s horrible,” Romeo Theken said, adding that food is getting spoiled and people are trying to find alternative housing at motels while they wait for their power to be restored.
Around the towns
In Gloucester, 3,749 of 16,959 customers still had no electricity Thursday at 7:20 p.m., down from 7,302 on Wednesday.
In Rockport, 158 customers of 4,980 had no power Thursday evening.
The Community House at 58 Broadway is serving as a warming center where residents may electronic devices while staying warm. For everyone’s health and safety, face coverings must been worn while in the Community House regardless of vaccination status. Questions regarding the warming center may be directed to the Community House at 978-546-2573 or the Police Department at 978-546-1212.
In Manchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, 1,652 of 2,668 customers were offline, down from around two-thirds of residents on Wednesday. National Grid predicted power in town would likely be restored Friday afternoon.
All residents are invited to use the Manchester Police Station and Town Hall Room #7 (upstairs) to warm up and charge devices 24 hours a day. If visiting after hours, residents are asked to please check in first at the police station lobby.
The Manchester Public Library is also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for those wishing to warm or power up.
In Essex, only five customers remained without power Thursday at 7:20 p.m., after Wednesday when all but four of 2,057 customers had no electricity.
Staff writer Andrea Holbrook contributed to this story.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.