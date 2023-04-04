MANCHESTER — A threat by a teen to harm others at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School, 36 Lincoln St., is under investigation.
“A suspect was quickly identified Monday night through aggressive, diligent investigative work,” reads a joint statement from school officials and Manchester and Essex Police. “Officials no longer believe that there is any active threat against the school community.”
There will be an increased police presence at Manchester and Essex schools on Tuesday, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the joint statement released early Tuesday afternoon.
The report was received Monday at 11:45 p.m. about a teenager who was making “ominous and threatening statements and posts on social media, making threats to harm others with firearms and harm themselves.”
"The suspect was identified and 'is now receiving appropriate support and services,' the statement continues. “The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin, Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Essex police Chief Paul Francis praised “the individuals who reported the threatening language to the proper authorities.”
In concert with the procedures in place to respond to school threats, Manchester and Essex police and School Resource Officer Andrea Locke “have been in constant contact with school district leaders” according to the statement.
The statement indicates the policies and procedures in place to respond and address possible threats were followed.
“We take all threats against our school community seriously,” said Beaudoin. “Our leadership team at the Middle High School responded immediately and collaborated with the Manchester and Essex Police Departments."
Beaudoin thanked both police departments for their work to quickly identify the possible threat.
“Our strong relationships with our public safety partners ensures that we have a timely and integrated response to any possible threat,” Beaudoin said.
