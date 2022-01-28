ROCKPORT — The Planning Board hopes to bring more housing to Rockport with three proposed zoning bylaws.
All three were outlined by Chris Kuschel of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council at a public meeting Thursday evening on Zoom. It followed another meeting the day prior which discussed reforms and updates to the current zoning bylaws.
Population in Rockport is decreasing at one of the highest rates in the state, said Kuschel. The percentage of school-age children continues to fall while that of residents older than 70 is growing. On top of that, the median home price in town has increased 80% in the last decade.
Rockporters know that housing is a main priority for the town. Residents voted "more affordable housing options" as the No. 1 pressing issue during a 2016-17 community visioning survey.
The first proposed bylaw will allow for more accessory dwelling units, or apartments built off a single-family home. The town has bylaws for accessory dwelling units, but according to Kuschel, the regulations make building one near unattainable in certain situations.
This new bylaw will allow accessory dwelling units in all zoned areas in town. Short-term rentals will be prohibited, meaning residents wont be able to build such a unit just to rent it out on AirBnB. Rentals will need to last 30 days or more, and those who violate the bylaw will be penalized.
The bylaw also limits accessory dwelling units to 900 square feet and features design requirements to keep the look and feel similar to the principal home.
The second bylaw proposal aims to preserve open space when developing new neighborhoods. Rockport has bylaws that deal with open space residential development but Kuschel described them as "dense and cumbersome."
With the new bylaw, 60% of the land in a new neighborhood development will be required to stay open. Houses will be more clustered together, but more land will be preserved and the town will save on water and waste removal.
The proposed third bylaw would implement a Transit Oriented Village Overlay District over Station Square. This would allow mixed-use housing and commercial buildings, townhomes and multifamily homes in the area. Because it's an overlay and not a rezoning, all existing allowable uses, such as Whistlestop Mall, will remain intact.
With the proposed overlay, new housing would be limited to 2 1/2 stories. Other requirements include window percentages, uniform roof lines and "New England neighborhood" facades.
Housing by the MBTA station has been in the works since 2019, when Kuschel was first brought on to advise the town on its options. At the time, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council drafted mock-up apartment complexes to show town officials and residents the possibilities of housing in the area. Construction couldn't start, however, until the town changed the area's zoning.
These proposed bylaws will need to be approved at Town Meeting this spring. Typically, changes to the zoning bylaws require a two-thirds majority vote, but thanks to new state legislation regarding aimed to build more housing, the three brand-new bylaws will only need a simple majority.