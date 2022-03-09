A special program Thursday will commemorate the Cape Ann lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cape Ann Museum and the City of Gloucester are teaming up for the Second Annual Cape Ann Museum COVID Memorial. The free in-person event will take place Thursday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the museum's downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. It will be live-streamed on Facebook and Vimeo.
Mayor Greg Verga and members of the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann will reflect on the impact that the pandemic has had on Cape Ann.
Vanessa Michalak, a local nurse and artist, will present paintings and stories from her series, "The Nurse Project." Each large-scale painting is an individualized monument to the nursing profession.
Trenton Carls, the museum’s librarian and archivist, will speak to the importance of collecting and documenting archival materials to mark this significant historical moment.
Participants at the museum will be invited to light a paper lantern in honor of one of the many people whose lives have been changed or lost since March 10, 2020. To date, at least 78 Gloucester residents and 26 Rockport residents have died from the disease
While participation in the in person memorial event is free, those intending to attend are required to register at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/second-annual-cape-ann-museum-covid-memorial/.