A new cruise vessel has arrived on the Gloucester waterfront, bringing a Caribbean/Polynesian flair to the harbor.
The boat, the Friki Tiki of Gloucester, was designed to give off an “island vibe,” said owner Ginger Attaya of Gloucester.
This 36-foot aluminum boat was used to cruise the Snake River out west but, in this iteration, Attaya had a vision to transform it into a thatched-roof, living room type of space.
The vessel made its maiden voyages last summer and Attaya found that people sought it out for all kinds of reasons.
“Anything goes on board,” said Attaya. “We have had bachelorette parties, a small memorial service, a proposal, a rehearsal dinner, a birthday, any excuse for a party. One woman brought along a Spanish chef, Spanish music, and everyone wore white.”
Attaya decorated the thatched roof with colorful birds and monkeys with a touch of the turquoise island color.
“I wanted it to feel like you are sitting in a room going around the harbor and relaxing. To see Gloucester from the water is a whole different experience. Gloucester Harbor is magnificent,” said Attaya.
Visitors to the boat can bring their own food and drink, and the boat is rigged with Bluetooth so they can play their own music or do karaoke. and there is a bathroom.
“I want people to feel like they are in another world,” said Attaya. “People seem to really like it. I want people to think of it as a fun outing and a way to bring laughter and happiness.”
There are two options for a harbor tour; one is with individual tickets, or the boat can be rented out as a charter depending on the day of the week.
Tours are beginning to book up, and a similar harbor tour by another company in Salem is pretty much sold out for the season.
Attaya got the idea for the Friki Tiki after a trip to Key West, Florida. She was with friends at a restaurant where they watched a tiki boat go by.
“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to have in Gloucester,” and after I returned, I got a call that this boat was for sale,” she recalled.
She has assembled a team of captains, each of which brings their own maritime experiences.
Capt. Mark Sinkinson is a Coast Guard-certified boat captain and holds a 25-ton masters license. He has years of experience on fresh and salt water, and now resides in Gloucester.
Capt. Forrest Turner, a graduate of Gloucester High School, started lobstering at the age of 11. He also fished in Alaska for four years.
Attaya added that there are two part-time captains, Jessie Amero and Wes Budrose. and she serves as a mate on board, as does Lois Budrose, Jayne Zeamer and Christopher Neubert.
Peter Webber, senior vice president of Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is thrilled to welcome Attaya and the crew of the Friki Tiki as a new member.
“The chamber wishes the Friki Tiki many successful seasons to come and hopes that residents and visitors alike can join them on the water for their fun and creative trips,” he said.
