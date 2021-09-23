A new TikTok challenge that encourages vandalism of school property has hit Gloucester High School’s bathrooms.
The school has had multiple incidents of vandalism in bathrooms and classrooms that were related to nationwide TikTok challenge known as “The Devious Lick,” the school’s student newspaper The Gillnetter reported.
Superintendent Ben Lummis told the Times that the damage was minimal.
“Annoying and disruptive, but not costly,” Lummis explained, noting that the vandalism included soap dispensers being taken off the wall, a broken hand sanitizer, and there will need to be repairs to a door.
While he did not return the Times’ request for comment, Assistant Principal Chris Kobs did tell The Gillnetter that he was unaware that the vandalism was connected to a TikTok challenge until students informed him.
“Ultimately, it came to me through the students, and it lined up with the recent vandalism that occurred,” Kobs told the paper. “The student body has been great, people are aware and helping us out.”
The challenge is a nationwide trend in which students post videos of themselves stealing, vandalizing or showing off items taken from their school — including the theft of soap dispensers and fire extinguishers and the destruction of property in both bathrooms and classrooms.
The Gillnetter reported that due to the vandalism, on Tuesday the only boys bathroom available for use at the high school was the one on the first floor.
“This disrupts the learning environment as a whole, as time spent outside the classroom increases due to lack of open bathrooms,” the article read.
‘A sensible group’
Lummis told Times that “GHS students are really helping out (in the days following the incident) because they prefer our bathrooms to be clean and open for use.”
“Thankfully, Gloucester High students are a sensible group so we haven’t seen some of the extensive damage that other schools around the country have experienced from this,” Lummis said. “GHS students continue to work with teachers and administrators because they care about the school environment.”
He further explained that any students who have been identified will disciplined in accordance with the Gloucester High School Student Handbook which states that they would be “held financially responsible for repairs and/or replacement.”
“A suspension of up to ten days may also be imposed, depending on the circumstances of the vandalism,” the handbook reads.
As the challenge sweeps the nation, students across the U.S. are facing criminal charges for their participation.
CBS Tampa Bay reported that three Tampa area students were arrested, accused of vandalizing schools and posting their actions online; the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced a teen was facing charges after doing the challenge at a park bathroom; and in Arizona, a 15-year-old student was arrested for stealing a toilet paper dispenser.
According to the USA Today, TikTok told the publication that it “was removing content related to ‘Devious Licks,’ including the hashtag #deviouslicks, and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”
The social media platform noted that users then started to use #dispicablelicks to get around its restrictions.
When searching TikTok for videos a part of this trend, an automated response that notes that “this phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines.”
“Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority,” the message reads.
Reversing the trend
As the social media platform works to eradicate the challenge, its users are also looking to flip the narrative.
Gloucester resident Brad Manley, whose TikTok house The Wayback House, has garnered 1 million followers, said the condemned challenge is not beneficial to anyone.
“TikTok is a big influence on a lot of people and things can get started pretty quickly,” he said. “The new challenge is not very good for the community and does not benefit us at all.”
“The people who post it don’t gain anything other than views,” Manley added. “The pay off is not worth it at all.”
In the past couple days, Manley said, TikTok users have created a new challenge called “Angelic Yield’ where people reverse the “Devious Licks” trend by cleaning and doing acts of kindness.
Videos show people reinstalling white boards, cleaning bathrooms and replacing toilet paper, and refilling soap dispensers.
“We need to encourage the angelic yield to happen,” Manley said.
