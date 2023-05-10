The Gloucester Times and its staff were honored with several awards from the New England Newspaper and Press Association on Saturday.
The newspaper’s staff received the award for general excellence in a daily newspaper. The judges weighed the quality of reporting and writing, use of photos, design and presentation, its digital offering, and its overall utility and value.
Photographer Paul Bilodeau won “Sports Action Photo” among daily newspapers for his shot capturing Gloucester coach Brian Salah rushing onto the field as teammates celebrated beating Beverly 7-6 during the District 15 Little League Williamsport final game at Harry Ball Field in Beverly in July.
Community editor Joann MacKenzie’s story, “She bought an Apple and got a lemon,” about an Essex woman’s purchase of a glitchy mobile phone earned second place for business and economic reporters among daily newspapers.
Meanwhile, staff writer Ethan Forman earned third place for his general news story among entries from daily papers with a circulation of less than 20,000.
“I’m extremely proud of my team who, day in and day out, cover as much Cape Ann news as they can, and Cape Ann is hopping,” said Times editor Andrea Holbrook. “From tragedies to town elections, they do it all.”
“This is an amazing showing for the staff of the Gloucester Daily Times,” said Group Editor Tracey Rauh, who in addition to being The Eagle-Tribune editor also oversees all of North of Boston’s four daily and four weekly newspapers, along with seven magazines. “That said, I would add that I am not a bit surprised. The collective talent among the Times staff is immense. and with Editor Andrea Holbrook at the helm, the newspaper is outstanding day in and day out.”
The Times’ sister papers in the North of Boston Media Group were also recognized in the annual New England Better Newspaper Competition.
Rauh, the group editor, took home a first place award for daily newspapers in editorial writing.
The Salem News took home a first-place prize among entries from daily papers with a circulation of less than 20,000 for best sports feature, “Grand Love: When tragedy struck, grandparents moved in with SJP hockey twins Jeff and Joe Melanson,” by Sports Editor Phil Stacey.
The Salem News’ Jaime Campos received second-place recognition for daily newspapers in the news feature photo category, Paul Leighton earned a second place for general news story and former staffer Julie Manganis earned a third place for crime and courts reporting, both among entries from daily papers with a circulation of less than 20,000.
The Eagle-Tribune meanwhile received second-place awards for daily newspapers for transportation reporting by Terry Date, and government reporting and investigative/enterprise reporting, both which went to former staffer Breanna Edelstein.
“These honors don’t happen by themselves and they don’t come easily. It takes strong leadership, hard work, and extreme dedication to put out such quality and enterprising local news,” Publisher John Celestino said. “I applaud Editor Andrea Holbrook and her staff.”