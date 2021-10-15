The Gloucester school district is faced with a tricky question many homeowners are often tasked with answering: To buy or rent?
With two years left on its lease at 2 Blackburn Drive, the school district must decide whether or not it will buy the property or move the preschool and district offices somewhere else in the city.
“Since we started leasing that building, we have always had the option to buy it,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said at Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting, explaining that school leaders have also looked at other options that may be a better fit for what it is needed.
So far, Lummis said, the district is looking at buying 2 Blackburn or operating out of O’Maley Innovation Middle School or Gloucester High School.
Lummis said there had been discussion about building the two into the new combined elementary school at Webster Street, but that discussion dwindled quickly and is no longer a part of the discussion.
Of the options a 2019 study laid out, costs range from $3.6 million if 2 Blackburn is purchased and nothing else is done, to $1.6 million if the preschool and administrators move to one of the schools.
The variation of costs differ based on the level of renovations and construction that would need to be done, Lummis said.
Collaboration seemed to be the key focus in the discussion Wednesday night. School Committee members Laura Wiessen noted that school leaders should consider discussing a collaboration with Pathways for Children while Joel Favazza reminded his colleagues that the city has been discussing moving some offices from the City Hall Annex on Pond Road to central downtown Gloucester.
“Are we coordinating with the mayor’s administration and the Capital Improvement Advisory Board?” he asked. “As they shuffle buildings, is there opportunity for our admin to come with or take place of?”
Committee Vice Chair Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince advised to take another look at enrollment projections for the preschool, and how the YMCA’s new preschool impacted its enrollment.
Committee member Samantha Watson agreed, explaining she wants to hear directly from the preschool’s faculty and staff about what next steps should look like.
“Is what we are offering what families ideally want?” member Kathy Clancy asked, saying she has heard positive things from parents but it would be good to check in.
If the city were to buy 2 Blackburn, Lummis said, there would be challenges.
Some, he said, are that there is insufficient space for family resources and a registration center or to provide services to students and have proper workspaces for all staff.
He added that if the preschool’s location becomes permanent, the playground would have to be rebuilt.
“It’s hard to project the future role of the preschool,” Lummis said. “It is hard to know if it is going to grow or remain the same.”
No decisions were made Wednesday night, but the School Committee plans to review the options with the city and address questions raised by its members.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705,{/em} {em}tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.