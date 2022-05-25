From the air, the clam netting looks like beach blankets neatly arranged on the muddy banks of a salt marsh in a cove of the Annisquam River off Crafts Road on Rust Island.
On closer inspection, the 12- by 25-foot nets have small floats attached to their centers to keep them from getting stuck in the muck.
In all, 33 nets have been laid out in the barren softshell clam bed that goes by the name of Jim Durney’s. The netting is meant to capture floating clam seed, juvenile clams, with the hope the clams will settle underneath and grow, making this a place where clammers can someday return to dig. The nets also will act to protect the juvenile clams from predators such as invasive green crabs.
“We are trying to keep this wild,” said Deputy Shellfish Constable and Warden Rebecca Visnick about why the flat wasn’t seeded with clam spat. “That’s one of Gloucester’s big … something that the clammers really pride themselves on is that everything that we have is wild harvest.”
Jim Durney’s sits between Rust and Pearce islands, and for some reason, the softshell clam flat has become unproductive over the past five years. The goal of the netting project is to see if the flat could become viable again, and by doing so, stimulate the local shellfish economy. If the flat remains barren, the city’s shellfish wardens might try seeding the nets next year, or figure out what environmental factors may be contributing to its decline.
Shellfish Constable Peter Seminara, the city’s shellfish warden, said it might be the current doesn’t carry clam seed into the cove or the soil might be too acidic. Or, the young clams are being eaten by green crabs, as five or six freshly molted green crab shells could be seen on a visit to the clam bed on Monday morning.
Seminara said when he first became shellfish constable about five years ago, clammers would harvest from Jim Durney’s.
“Since then, it’s been pretty barren of shellfish,” Seminara said.
Visnick and Seminara were assisted in the project by four Gloucester commercial clammers who did much of the work in cutting and setting the netting during two low tides this spring: Tony Murawski, Dan Molloy, Chris Lodge and Jessie Jaksland.
The crew also set up yellow floating markers in the channel to warn off boats and Jet Skis from coming into the inlet and disturbing the netting.
The floatation devices on the top of the netting keep it from getting bogged down in the mud.
The netting was set close to the banks of the salt marsh for a reason.
“There are pockets of sediment that are better for clams than others, so the middle of this area is really sticky, like tarry mud, which isn’t great and it doesn’t take and it can be a little bit acidic. and then up against the banks is a little bit more firm,” Visnick said.
Seminara said this is the first city shellfish propagation effort in more than a decade.
Funding for the project, $10,000, came from a Sea Grant COVID-19 Response Funding for Municipal Shellfish Programs and Industry Support Program, a rapid response grant meant to assist with municipal shellfish propagation efforts impacted by the pandemic.
As part of National Sea Grant funding programs, MIT Sea Grant and Woods Hole Sea Grant, in partnership with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, sponsored this program, according to MIT Sea Grant’s website.
Gloucester counted the salaries of its shellfish wardens as part of an in-kind $10,000 match required for the program. Salem State University donated the netting, cutting costs. A majority of the grant will go to the four clammers who did much of the work.
The nets will be left in place until the late fall before they will be taken up. If the clams take, it would be another two to three years before they are harvestable. Normally, this shellfish area is closed to clammers due to water quality from May 1 to Dec. 1, Seminara said.
While Gloucester may not be known like Ipswich, Essex or Cape Cod for its clams, clamming is the fifth or sixth most valuable fishery in Gloucester, Seminara said, though he did not have figures readily available from the state Division of Marine Fisheries.
For the foreseeable future, Jim Durney’s will remain closed to clammers.
“We really don’t want people coming in here,” Seminara said. “Obey the signage. Obey the buoys. Don’t bring boats, Jet Skis, dogs, anything in here. This is a fairly expensive project. It’s our largest project to date.”
Ethan Forman can be reached by email at eforman@northofboston.com.