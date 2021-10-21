CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE Inc., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2021 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.