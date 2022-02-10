Rick Gonsalves can now officially call his collection of Tom Brady-signed Super Bowl helmets complete.
With Tom Brady’s retirement announcement last week and the Super Bowl on the horizon, Gonsalves will be putting his rare collection on display this Saturday, Feb. 12, at the D.E.S. Portuguese American Club at 133 Prospect St., across from Our Lady of Good Voyage Church. The presentation will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“In the many years of following the NFL I have been able to put together a sizable collection of memorabilia,” said Gonsalves, a Gloucester native and now Essex resident. “With Tom Brady retiring I had people ask me when I was going to put the full collection on display so fans could have their pictures taken with them. There are very few collectors who have all seven and this will be the only time they will all be on display.”
Gonsalves’ display will feature seven football helmets signed by Brady, featuring the logo of the Super Bowl for each of his seven championships, six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.
The Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII helmets are also signed by Patriots legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri. While Brady won the MVP in both of those Super Bowl games, a 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in 2002 and a 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers in 2004, Vinatieri kicked the game-winning-field goal in the final seconds of each of those wins.
Gonsalves has been collecting sports memorabilia for more than five decades. Over the last two decades he has put together quite a collection of Patriots championship merchandise, including official game balls and signed programs from various Super Bowl games.
Gonsalves is most known as the No. 1 authority on the NFL kicking game as he has compiled every NFL kicking statistic in the league’s history and has authored multiple books on the kicking game and special teams. He has also taught kicking to local athletes for over four decades. In 2002, he appeared in the “NFL Films Presentation: The Kicking Game,” which stills occasionally airs on ESPN and the NFL Network.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Game time is 6:30 p.m. on NBC.
