Dozens of families with toddlers turned out for the Gloucester Halloween Toddler Trick-or-Treating Parade that kicked off on Harbor Loop on Friday, Oct. 28, around 12:30 p.m.
The parade, for children 5 and younger, started on Harbor Loop, at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Cape Ann Oil building at 24 Harbor Loop.
The parade then wound slowly around Harbor Loop as the youngsters received a treat from staff of Police and Fire departments, Maritime Gloucester, the Harbormaster’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester and those standing at Building Center.
The parade then crossed Rogers Street and made its way down Main Street, where businesses, shops and organizations such as the Gloucester Education Foundation and Gloucester 400+ handed out candy as the costumed tots passed by. The parade ended at Art Haven.
Among those who turned out with the young ones was David D’Angelo and his wife Kellie D’Angelo who brought son, Sawyer, 2, dressed as Batman, son Parker, 3, dressed as an excavator, daughter Cora, 3, dressed as the cartoon character Vampirina, and David D’Angelo's niece Riley Watson, 3, dressed in a yellow ball gown as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Parade organizer Jamie Margiotta brought along her youngest son, Tyler, 4.
“It’s just something we do for the toddlers just 5 and under, and it’s a little tradition we have, a little slow-moving parade but the stores love it and people love it, and the kids like it,” Margiotta said.