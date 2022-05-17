This Sunday, the Rockport EMS-Ambulance department will be sponsoring its annual Emergency Medical Services Day on T Wharf from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This May 22 event is free for the entire family. Children can feel free to touch a truck or piece of equipment and talk to first responders.
This year’s focus is on the marine aspect of EMS, with equipment and personnel from the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard may even fly over, organizers said.
In addition, there will be equipment and personnel from the town ambulance, police, fire, harbor, and forest fire departments.
Demonstrations are also planned.