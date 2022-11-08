One of the key efforts of Gloucester's quadricentennial — the theme of which is “Our People, Our Stories” — will be saluted at North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau's annual meeting and Tourism Awards ceremony this week.
The Gloucester400+ Stories Project will receive the 2022 Storyteller Award at the event on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Salem Waterfront Hotel.
Also among the award winners is Gloucester restaurateur Lenny Linquata, who will receive a hospitality award.
Nancy Gardella, executive director of North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, said her organization is delighted to be awarding Gloucester 400+ the annual Storyteller Award.
"The Storytellers Award was established as part of our annual Tourism Awards to honor an individual who embraces and shares the rich history and culture of our region. With the 400 Stories Project, Gloucester400+ is embracing and sharing the rich history and culture in Gloucester through 400 voices. I can't imaging a more comprehensive and creative way to celebrate their 400th anniversary. Not only am I looking forward to honoring this tremendous effort, but also sharing these stories with the world," said Gardella.
The Gloucester400+ committee is thrilled that the organization recognized the significance of it stories project.
"This award is dedicated to the people who we write about — the people who make up the fabric of Gloucester — and also dedicated to our contributing writers, poets and video producers. We especially recognize our first-time writers who were committed to telling their story, even without professional writing experience," according to a Gloucester400+ statement.
Stories Project Leader Terry Weber will accept the award on behalf of the project.
Weber applauded this project for giving a voice to an array of the city's diverse population, from professionals to those who may feel unnoticed.
"All voices are welcome," she said. "I can't believe the volume of stories about Gloucester's people, and 400 is only scratching the surface. You don't really know Gloucester until you get to know its people."
To date, 40 stories have been published, and there are more than 100 more in the queue. This includes written stories, poems and video, added Weber.
The Gloucester 400+ committee also wanted to thank the volunteers, partners, donors and sponsors, as well as the early Stories Project organizers, including Laura Ventimiglia and Christine Armstrong.
"It’s truly a team effort, not just in our organization, but across the city of Gloucester. Join us to celebrate our people, our stories," the Gloucester 400+ committee said in its statement.
Linquata, of The Gloucester House and Blue Collar Lobster, will receive the Geoff Woodman Hospitality Award.
"Lenny was nominated by several members for his warmth and hospitality to guests — for making everyone feel welcome and appreciated. Further research revealed that Lenny is beloved in the group tour industry as someone who always went the extra mile to make groups feel special, to give a laugh and make them feel at home. He is an amazing ambassador for Gloucester, as well as the entire North of Boston region," shared Gardella.
More information about the awards may be found at https://northofboston.org.