ROCKPORT — The Planning Board will be pitch its proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws at a Special Town Meeting next week.
The meeting will be held on Monday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m., at Rockport High School, 24 Jerdens Lane.
For the past year, Planning Board members worked alongside the Metropolitan Area Planning Council of Boston on “the most comprehensive changes to the town’s zoning since the zoning law was first adopted decades ago,” according to a letter sent to residents by Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw.
“The existing zoning bylaw has inconsistent and outdated language,” it continues. “It fails to address the acute shortage of naturally occurring, affordable housing in town.”
The draft bylaw totals 157 pages. Attendees at Monday’s meeting will vote on each section over four articles. However, one article is not supported by another board that deals with development in town.
Article C will allow for accessory dwelling units in all zoned areas in town. This could potentially open up more areas for renters in Rockport — but not AirBnB guests. The bylaw stipulates all accessory dwelling rentals must exceed 30 days or more.
The Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously to not support the passage of Article C, said its chairman, Alan Battiselli.
“We believe the Metropolitan Area Planning Council has cut and pasted this bylaw from a similar town. We feel it’s not appropriate for Rockport, it’s not written for Rockport, and it’s not good for Rockport,” Battlselli said.
He went on to say his board also doesn’t believe some of the sizes allowed for such units in the proposal are appropriate for some of the zones in town, and that the units could be built by right, without a hearing.
“We really like public hearings, special meetings. You get better projects,” Battiselli said. “We don’t like that neighbors won’t have a say when someone puts a house in their yards.”
Battiselli did say the Zoning Board of Appeals generally supported the other proposed bylaw changes.
Article B proposes “nuts and bolts” changes to the existing zoning bylaws. These include removing obsolete language and terms, adding diagrams and moving certain passages to sections that better reflect their purpose. These changes will also expand certain duties of the town building inspector.
Article D will rewrite town’s Open Space Residential Development regulations, mandating 60% of open space in all future neighborhood developments.
Article E proposes a Transit Oriented Village Overlay District over the MBTA Commuter Rail Line on Railroad Avenue. This will allow for more mixed-use affordable housing buildings in Rockport.
“The Baker Administration wants to encourage communities with an MBTA station to allow for the construction of multifamily housing within an half mile of the train station,” Shaw’s letter states. “This has the two-fold goal of increasing housing options in Rockport and promoting the use of mass transportation over cars.”
The updates were originally to be presented at Town Meeting in April. However, due to the sheer length of the proposed draft, the town decided it needed its own full-length meeting to properly review.
Unrelated to the zoning bylaws, Article A hopes to push back the ban on single-use plastic food wares to June 2023. The Board of Health requested this article after “it heard from restaurants that there have been supply chain and vendor issues related to purchasing compliant materials,” said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira.
Andrea Holbrook contributed to this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.