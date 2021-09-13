ROCKPORT — Voters at Fall Town Meeting decided to table any plans for a public fueling station at Granite Pier.
If passed, the non-binding Article H would gave the town the green-light to pursue outside funding and grant opportunities for the long-awaited project. It failed with 77 favor versus 135 against.
During public comment, the vast majority of people spoke out against the article. Most expressed their concerns with the project’s possible negative impact on the environment.
Denise Donnelly, member of the Conservation Commission, pointed to the town’s ongoing efforts to mitigate climate change at Long Beach.
“It’s a folly for the town spending money on this given the challenges that we face,” she said.
Alan MacMillan, former Conservation Commission member and resident of Pigeon Cove, said the town should not spend money on something that will “serve very few” when there are more immediate issues the town faces, such as affordable housing.
A feasibility study conducted by Weston & Samson, Inc. found Granite Pier was the most appropriate place in town to put fueling station. It states that “there are more than 300 boats currently stored at Rockport Harbors, with roughly 270 boats having no ready access to fuel.”
Kate Webster of Granite Street said a fueling station would dramatically change the landscape of the historic Granite Pier.
Members of the Granite Pier Committee have fought against the project, stating it will further commercialize the town.
“Just like the historic downtown has the responsibility to maintain the character close-up, the distant vistas and backdrop (at Granite Pier) for the millions of pictures taken from our shoreline should be preserved,” the Committee wrote in a letter to the Board of Selectmen regarding the proposed project.
Article G, which sought an independent fire district in Rockport free from town oversight, did not see a motion at Monday’s meeting.
The article was petitioned by a group of residents known as the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners. The Board of Selectmen previously worked with the Petitioners to sponsor an article on the issue for Annual Town Meeting earlier this year. However, after Rockport Fire Department Chief Kirk Keating and the department’s captains declined to support an independent fire district, the BoS voted against putting the article on the final warrant.
In response, the Petitioners sued the town in Massachusetts Superior Court alleging the BoS offended “against the sovereignty of the voters of the Town of Rockport.” The case is still ongoing.
For Fall Town Meeting, the article was submitted as a community petition, which is required by state law to be included on a Town Meeting warrant if it receives enough signatures.
“The lawyer for the petitions came before the Board of Selectmen pre-meeting and informed them they will not making a motion on the article,” said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira after Monday’s meeting. “They will be informing the court of the same.”
As the Delta variant continues across the country, town officials offered the over 200 voters the option to sit inside the Rockport High School auditorium, where the meeting was held, or watch a live TV feed under a tent out on the lawn. Those inside were sat six feet apart and were required to wear masks. A midway-moderator for the relayed the votes of the 10 or so who chose to sat outside via walkie-talkie. All attendees casted their votes electronically through wireless voting devices supplied by the town.
Some attendees indoors found it hard to hear the proceedings as sound from the PA system bounced around the large auditorium. The problem was averted, though — speakers were asked to annunciate harder into the microphone through their masks.
Here’s how Rockport voters voted at this year’s Fall Town Meeting:
A: Pay unpaid bills from previous fiscal years — PASSED (224 to 7)
B: Pay appropriations made under Articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, 6A, and/or 6B at Annual Town Meeting this year. PASSED (votes unavailable at this time)
C: Receive this year’s Community Preservation Committee annual report. PASSED (151 to 40)
D: Set aside $70,000 each from the estimated FY22 Community Preservation Fund revenue to the following funds:
Community Housing — PASSED (199 to 1)
Open Space/Recreation — PASSED (192 to 4)
Historic Preservation — Passed (203 to 8)
E: Use nearly $500,000 in Community Preservation Act grant funding to support the following:
$200,00 for the Rockport Conservation Commission — PASSED (190 to 15)
$86,431 to restore the historic “Old Sloop” church on School Street — PASSED (187 to 22)
$75,000 for Action Inc. — PASSED (200 to 8)
$36,819 for new handrails and lighting at the Millbrook Meadow Park staircase by the dam — PASSED (182 to 32)
$30,000 for a solar panel power system at Thatcher Island — PASSED (199 to 11)
$48,500 to restore the Sandy Bay Historical Society Museum building — PASSED (198 to 3)
$21,138 to preserve the American Legion Bandstand at Back Beach. — PASSED (197 to 2)
F: Pay the town’s share of the collective bargaining agreement with the Massachusetts Coalition of Police Local 154 — Sergeants and Patrol Officers. — PASSED (188 to 16)
G: Create an independent Rockport fire district. — NO MOTION
H: Continue researching the possibility of installing public fueling station in Rockport. — FAILED (77 to 135)