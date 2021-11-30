ROCKPORT — News regarding a potential change to the Atlantic Path is expected “very soon,” according to Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell.
Selectmen met with the Rights of Way Committee in executive session on Nov. 9. Campbell said the meeting was in regards to a potential gift the town may receive from a private property owner off the Atlantic Path.
“There will be some information coming very soon from that meeting,” he continued. “It’s a matter of executive session so I can’t really comment on it.”
The Times previously reported that the property owners of 33-37 Phillips Ave. were willing to give a portion of their property to the town for public use. Town Meeting earlier this year approved permitting the town to pursue options regarding the “purchase, gift or eminent domain” of a portion of said property.
The owners have been in hot water with some local outdoor enthusiasts since 2020 when they began repairing their retaining wall that bordered the Atlantic Path. ZEN Associates Inc., the architecture firm handling the work, stated in a public letter that years of foot traffic and erosion from the ocean have taken a toll on the wall.
The Atlantic Path crosses through multiple private properties along the coastline. A majority of the properties have the path listed as public property on their deeds. The property at 33-37 Phillips Ave., however, does not.
In order to keep the retaining wall secure for the near future, the property owners have put up signs redirecting hikers to a path further down the shoreline.
Proponents of the Atlantic Path, however, believe the new pathway is far more treacherous.
“There’s already been situations where it’s impassable,” said John Penaloza, a resident who led public protests against the owners last year. “We’ve been chronicling how inaccessible the low path is. For all people, it’s simply because of the height (of some rocky ledges). Other times (the rocks get) slippery from water or ice storms.”
