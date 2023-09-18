MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — It’s just the beginning of the school year, but Manchester Essex Regional School Committee members are not wasting any time addressing budget matters.
On Tuesday, an “all boards meeting” is scheduled to consider the fiscal 2025 budget. The meeting, slated to begin at 7 p.m., will be held in the cafeteria at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The gathering will include the participation of the Essex and Manchester boards who deal directly with the regional school district’s budget, said School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman in a post Friday to Facebook pages for Essex and Manchester residents.
“The meeting is one step we are taking to act on our duty to reconcile the natural growth rate of roughly 3.5% for a level-services educational program with the financial constraints of member towns, both for the fiscal year 2025 budget and as an ongoing issue,” Whitman said.
At least two additional all-boards meetings scheduled during the budget process, she said.
This spring, while Manchester and Essex Town Meetings approved paying their assessments for the schools, Essex voters at the polls choose to pass a Proposition 2 1/2 override proposal to fund the town’s $9.4 million assessment.
The override defeat forced the school district to reduce its budget so Essex could pay its portion when put through the apportionment formula.
In early June, Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin presented a compromise operating budget of $29.2 million for fiscal 2024, which the School Committee later approved. The compromise budget was $763,876 less than the budget originally proposed.
Both towns then held special Town Meetings and approved paying their portion of the new budget.
Tuesday’s meeting will include an overview of the financial outlook from Beaudoin, schools Finance and Operations Director Avi Ubras, Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, Manchester Town Administrator Greg Federspiel and remarks made by the chair of each town’s Select Board and Finance Committee.
In addition, group discussion of the issues to be considered will also take place.
The meeting is expected to be conducted by Manchester-by-the-Sea Select Board Chair Ann Harrison and Essex Board of Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen. It’s slated to end by 9 p.m.
“The goal of the meeting is to ensure that input from all elected appointed representatives in this group is publicly heard before the district and the towns get too far into the fiscal year 2025 budget process,” Whitman said.
According to Whitman, the meeting is not being live-streamed but will be recorded and posted later on the 1623 Studios YouTube website page.
“We have become accustomed to the convenience of accessing all things in real time and it has been wonderful,” said Whitman. “However, with a group this large, 30 or so actual participants, the technology we have available for streaming meetings simply won’t work with the collaborative room setup we plan to use.”
Whitman said although the gathering is a public meeting, the agenda does not include an opportunity for public comment.
“While public input is always critical, the purpose of this meeting is specifically for members of the board (s) to hear and interact with one another,” she said. “You are of course welcome to share your input with individual boards before or after the meeting.”
Whitman encouraged those interested to contact her or any of the 30 participants directly.
“I’m sure I speak for my colleagues on each of the participating boards when I say we truly are eager to move toward a solution and we feel this is a step in the right direction,” she said.
