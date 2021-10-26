MANCHESTER — In order to get The Sanctuary off the ground, developer Strategic Land Ventures will need to contend with the variety of issues outlined by residents, town leadership and state officials. An initial hearing with Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals begins Tuesday.
SLV received a letter of eligibility from MassHousing last month, allowing the project to move forward with local permitting. During the review process, MassHousing noted it received “several letters and signed petitions from area residents expressing various concerns for the proposed project.”
One such letter came in June from Eli Boling, then chairman of the Board of Selectmen. The selectmen’s “grave concerns” with the project included its failure to meet MassHousing’s Sustainability Development Principles, the town’s zoning bylaws and local environmental protection regulations.
“The project only has one point of access/egress along a very long, steep and winding road,” Boling wrote. “Our local regulations call for at least two access points for projects with over 20 units; this project proposes one access point along a very steep driveway for 136 units... The steep site with one poor access route at best gives us serious pause. Emergency access up the steep driveway could easily be blocked in a storm by fallen trees, ice or deep snow.”
In an effort to ease traffic and increase pedestrian safety and access to The Sanctuary, selectmen requested SLV create a left-turn lane to the property on School Street, heading north, in a proposed Local Initiative Program agreement earlier this year. The town also wanted SLV to pay annually for a transit service run by CATA. SLV walked away from the LIP negotiation table in April.
On top of that, selectmen feared the project would not be financially viable.
“Based on the applicant’s pro-forma application, the per unit cost is more than $550,000...” wrote Boling. “...In addition to a large loan, an additional $36 million in cash equity is needed for the project. The applicant shows the project generating an annual profit of approximately $600,000. That’s a 60-year payback on the required cash investment, with no profit on the original investment.”
State officials step in
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester, and then-Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, also sent a letter voicing similar concerns with the project.
In the project eligibility letter, MassHousing noted it met with the two lawmakers to discuss The Sanctuary’s “departure from local zoning regulations, impacts on nearby environmental resources, economic viability and access to the proposed site.”
Moving forward, MassHousing recommended that SLV “should be prepared to explore (these concerns) more fully during the public hearing process.”
Conservation concerns
The development’s potential impact on Shingle Hill’s surrounding conservation lands has been a hot-button issue since SLV publicly unveiled the project last year.
SLV is looking to exempt The Sanctuary from eight wetlands protection bylaws, claiming the town’s regulations are more stringent than the state’s Wetlands Protection Act. One of these exemptions would prohibit the Conservation Commission from rejecting the project and another would not require an alternative analysis.
The Conservation Commission previously voiced its opposition to the project, saying the developer “clearly recognizes that its project threatens wetland resources and the values of clean water, storm control, wildlife and plant habitat.”
According to a study conducted in April by Allen and Major Associates, Inc. of Woburn, which is included in SLV’s ZBA application, the building site hosts three vernal pools and one “potential vernal pool.” Another “certified vernal pool” is located east of the plot.
Rainwater in the area is “collected into the surrounding wetland systems and ultimately discharges to Sawmill Brook,” where the town sources 40% of its water. Citizens’ Initiative for Manchester Affordable Housing, a community group lobbying against The Sanctuary, argues “polluted stormwater runoff” and “toxicity from blasting and construction” in the area could spell disaster for the town’s clean drinking water.
CIMAH also worries about “seepage from septic treatment” at The Sanctuary. AMA states since there is no sewer service near the property, it would require a wastewater treatment plant and leaching field to treat its water. Doing so would require SLV to get a groundwater discharge permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
SLV co-founder Geoff Engler declined to comment on the concerns brought forth by town and state officials, and members of the public.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.