Dig clams? Essex residents are reminded that Essex 2022 Commercial Shellfish Permit applications are due by Monday, March 7.
Go to https://www.essexma.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4406/f/uploads/2022_commercial_shellfish_permit_application_0.pdf for more information and to download an application. Forms are also available at the town clerk's office at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. The clerk may be called at 978-768-7111 with questions.
Licenses are $400, $200 for students and free to seniors.
PJ drive
The TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, is once again joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need through March. To donate visit https://awarehouse.mblc.state.ma.us/collateral/programs/bruins-pj-drive/bruins-qr-code-for-direct-pj-drive-donation/
Questions? email dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410.
Manchester Town Meeting, elections
Manchester residents are reminded the last day to submit any citizens petitions to place an article on the Annual Town Meeting warrant is Wednesday, Feb 23. Town Meeting is April 4.
Nomination papers for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents in May are available at the Manchester town clerk’s office in Town Hall, 10 Central St. The papers with the required number of signatures from resident registered voters are due March 29.
The positions to be voted on May 17 are:
Constable: three seats, each for a 3-year term.
Housing Authority: one seat for a 5-year term.
Library Trustee: one seat for a 3-year term.
Moderator: one seat for a 1-year term.
Planning Board: three seats, each for a 3-year term.
School Committee: two seats, each for a 3-year term.
Selectmen: Two seats, each for a 3-year term.
One the agenda
Municipal offices in Essex and Manchester will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 for the Presidents Day holiday. In Manchester, all trash, recycling and compost collection will be delayed by one day.
Essex library trustees are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Stage Conference Room on the second floor of Town Hall, 30 Martin St. Trustees expect to discuss the library budget with Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen and Finance Committee member Rob Fitzgibbon.
Manchester selectmen will meet virtually Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a presentation by the Planning Board on proposed zoning amendments, discussion of a date and articles for Annual Town Meeting, discussion of fiscal 2023 budgets for public safety and public health, and hybrid meetings. The Zoom link and password may be found at https://bit.ly/3I5txCd.
Manchester Board of Health is meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8:30 a.m. for a COVID-19 update and other matters. The link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84767059812?pwd=VnRFNjZhQUdkaTVpd3RSbWhRaHJ1Zz09.
Manchester Community Preservation Committee is meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Open projects will be discussed as well as a possible push for an increase in the surcharge that funds such projects. The link may be found at http://www.manchester.ma.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02242022-2767.
The Essex Board of Health is meeting Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in Town Hall's first-floor conference room.
Manchester Finance Committee is meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. to discuss long-term 5- and 10-year capital plans, budget impact of decision to keep or outsource emergency dispatching and other matters. Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87219032741?
Town Talk was compiled this week by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.