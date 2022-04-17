Sea Meadow Studio for the Arts in Essex is hosting Creativity Workshops for children ages 7 to 12 during school vacation. Each workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees should bring a lunch including drink, and dress in comfortable, paint-friendly clothing. Art supplies included in the cost. Reservations may be made now by paying on Venmo. Contact Linda Carden, creative arts therapist at 978-578-3702 or lindacarden51@gmail.com.
The workshops are:
Monday, April 18, explore Native American traditions by using natural and found objects to create art while exploring culture and folklore. Fee is $68.
Saturday, April 23, is an Earth Day workshop. Children can row in creativity with nature walks, natural materials and nest making, build relationships and have fun! Free is $68
The Board Barn at Cape Ann SUP + SURF, 2 Southern Ave. in Essex, reopens for the season this weekend with a "Back at It" Sale, offering deals as the shop makes space for 2022 inventory as well as new gear previews. Hours areSunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After a COVID-19 hiatus, the 2022 Essex River Race is on! Registration is open through May 7 for the race on Saturday, May 14, when all seaworthy human-powered rowing and paddle boats will compete in a 5.5+ mile open water event. Paddlers may be cheered on from the Essex Causeway! For more information and details, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/59826/essex-river-race-2022