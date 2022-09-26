The Essex Fire Department has been awarded $207,809.52, part of the 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Chief Ramie Reader said the grant, combined with funding approved by this year’s Town Meeting, will be used to buy 27 self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA). The SCBA is a piece of respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE) that firefighters wear in hazardous/toxic environments at fire and other emergencies scenes. Each complete SCBA includes a spare air bottle, and a mask for each person seated on a fire apparatus.
“With the funds awarded to our department, we will be able to purchase SCBA’s compliant with current standards and technology,” Reader said in a prepared statement. “We are thankful to have received this grant for this new equipment and the Town of Essex’s continued support. Our current SCBAs are over 15 years old and at end of their useful life.”
This new compliant equipment will improve firefighting operations and safety, he said, serving the town of Essex well for years to come.
Library news
The Mystery Book Club at Manchester Public Library celebrated its 20th anniversary with a picnic meeting at a member’s house last month.
The club meets the last Friday of every month. This month’s meeting is this Friday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at a member’s house or, in the case of inclement weather, in the library’s reading room. The group will discuss “Death at La Fenice” by Donna Leon.
New members are always welcome. More information is available by visiting manchesterpl.org/events/ or emailing librarian Maddy Willwerth at mwillwerth@manchesterpl.org to connect with the group.
Congratulations to the grand prize raffle winners in the library’s summer reading program: Jackson Ackerman, Micah Ackerman, Atticus Howe, Kiernan Ollington, Fischer Quesenberry, Hayden Ratushny, Avital Romanowski, Taylor Seymour and James Wheeler. The Friends of the Library supported the Read-to-Bead and Badge Journal programs that kept kids engaged with reading and Bravo-by-the-Sea Pizza, Captain Dusty’s, Jack’s Barber Shack and Style Snoop donated special prizes.
The library staff also sends out a special thanks to Volunteens who helped in the library this summer: Katelin Aloi, Pilar Bell, Mary Annabel Chrzanowski, Josh Cohen, Nicolas Curcuru, Sam Heanue, Zubin Pathria, and Claire Yukins. They shelved books, did collection work, created take and make crafts, filled hundreds of Bead Bags, helped with programming, painted and more.
Strategic plan
Essex is seeking input on its draft revision of the Essex Strategic Plan.
The Essex Strategic Planning Committee created the town’s first strategic plan in 2015, which was intended to take the town through about 2020. After the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane, the committee developed a draft revised version of the plan intended to guide the town through 2027. Before the revised plan is finalized, the committee is very interested in collecting input from the public about the ideas presented therein.
One way residents can provide input is by utilizing an official survey tool that the committee has put together at https://bit.ly/3S4sqaZ. Or, residents may review the draft revision of the plan (https://bit.ly/3SdLaVt) and provide input directly at an all-virtual public forum that the committee will offer on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. To connect to the Oct. 6 forum, please navigate to https://join.freeconferencecall.com/bzubricki. Any questions or input may be directed toTown Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at bzubricki@essexma.org.
By the Sea
The Manchester town clerk’s office will be closed Monday, Sept. 26, and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
The Planning Board meets Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in person in Room 5 at Town Hall and on Zoom. The board is scheduled to continue a public hearing on proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws.
Manchester will hold a hazardous waste collection on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The town’s vendor will pickup the waste curbside ONLY for those who register at https://bit.ly/3fgledg. Homeowners are not registered unless they receive a confirmation email.
The Board of Health hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Monday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 12 and older at Town Hall. Newly approved boosters will be available. Book appointments at home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. No walk-ins will be accepted.
It will also hold a flu clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 18 and older at the American Legion Hall. Register for Quadrivalent (18 and older) at https://bit.ly/3fi7cba and High Dose (65 and older) at https://bit.ly/3UA84YJ.
This Town Talk was compiled by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.