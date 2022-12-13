ESSEX — Chief Paul Francis and the officers of Essex Police Department would like to invite the community to have Coffee with a Cop and to help the department stuff a police cruiser with toys for donation to local toy drives.
The combined Stuff-a-Cruiser and a Coffee with a Cop event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. give residents a chance to have a coffee and chat with police while also contributing to a merry Christmas for families in need. A marked police cruiser will be parked in front of the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave., ready to take donations of unwrapped toys and gift cards.
For those who may not be able to attend the event, donations are being accepted in the main lobby vestibule of the Public Safety Building, as well as the lower lobby vestibule until Sunday, Dec. 18. The toys will subsequently be distributed to several local toy drives this year.
Planning Board vacancy
The Manchester Planning Board is seeking an interim member to fill a vacancy through May 2023. If you or someone you know are interested in joining this land use board, please
email Town Administrator Greg Federspiel at federspielg@manchester.ma.us.
Transfer Station hours
The Manchester Transfer Station will be closed on Wednesdays until further notice as the town constructs the new compost facility. It will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Speaking of trash, Manchester residents should note that there will be a one-day trash delay during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, respectively.
Lawmaker’s last speech
On Monday, 11 outgoing representatives and five departing senators gave their final speeches at the State House, reflecting on the highs and lows of their time in office before others fill their seats and a new term begins Jan. 4.
Among them was Topsfield Democrat Rep. Jamie Belsito, who won a 2021 special election and opted not to seek a full term after redistricting dramatically reshaped her district boundaries. Manchester was among the towns Belsito represented, but now will be represented by state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
In her final speech Belsito pointed out the dramatic underrepresentation of women and people of color in the House’s centuries-long history.
“I am the 220th woman to be elected to this chamber out of over 22,000-plus men. I am the only state representative ever elected from Topsfield — please put that under your Jeopardy facts, that will come useful someday,” Belsito said. “I’m the only Arab-American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives and I’m the only Syrian-American woman ever elected to an office in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. Perhaps these facts seem irrelevant to many, but to my community, to my family, to my girls, Rose and Hadia, these facts mean more than words can say because representation matters.”
Flood mitigation
Last week, FEMA announced awarded a $4.5 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant to Manchester to help mitigate flooding problems on Sawmill Brook by the Central Street Bridge.
The award was the culmination of a multi-year effort by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey to secure the money. Here’s what they had to say about the grant, which will pay for part of the cost of replacing and upgrading the Central Street bridge, as well as removal of an obsolete tide gate to increase hydraulic capacity and promote fish passage.
“Virtually no community is immune to the worsening effects of climate change. On the North Shore, we are particularly vulnerable to catastrophic flooding that compromises essential infrastructure and costs our communities millions in lost property and livelihoods,” said Moulton. “That’s why I’ve been working with Manchester officials for the last two years to secure this important funding from FEMA. Building resilience is critical, and I will continue fighting for more resources for other North Shore communities.”
“I applaud FEMA for heeding our call to award Manchester-by-the-Sea $4.5 million to address flooding and bolster resiliency in the face of increasing impacts to our shoreline from climate change,” said Markey. “This grant serves as a critical investment in mitigating climate-caused disasters that threaten our livelihood, our safety, and our environment. I will continue to fight for federal action to reduce the risk of future natural disasters and to help keep our communities safe.”
“Investing in resilient infrastructure is key to mitigating future flooding in Massachusetts’ coastal communities like Manchester-by-the-Sea. This federal investment is critical to help reduce flood risks and restore wetlands and habitats,” said Warren. “I’ll continue working with my congressional and local partners to ensure that our cities and towns receive the federal aid they need for infrastructure resiliency and to tackle the climate crisis.”
New reporter
Stephen Hagan is the Times’ new reporter covering Essex, Manchester and the Manchester Essex Regional School District. He can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.