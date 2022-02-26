Essex Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen says town officials want to hear what residents think about the town's zoning.
Residents are asked to take the Essex Zoning Review Project Survey, found at https://bit.ly/3plsoPG. The deadline to take the anonymous survey is Tuesday, March 1.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) is assisting the town with a study of the town's zoning bylaw and whether amendments should be made.
More background information may be found on the dedicated website that MAPC has set up for this review project, https://www.mapc.org/resource-library/essex-zoning-bylaw/. The page offesr links to the recording of the public forum which took place on Feb. 15, and its associated PowerPoint slides.
Manchester notes
Manchester's trash/recycling provider JRM informed the town that all trash/recycling collection will operate on a one-day delay this week. Monday's pickup will be Tuesday and Tuesday's pickup will be on Wednesday. This is due to a backup from the storm. All compost collection from Black Earth will operate as scheduled.
The Department of Public Works will be conducting roadwork this week at the intersections of School and North streets, and Brook Street and Desmond Avenue. Residents can expect occasional detours and alternating traffic patterns through the week.
Walk-on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season will go on sale Tuesday, March 1 online and in the town clerk's office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65 and will be enforced. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
PJ drive
The TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is once again joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need through March. To donate visit https://awarehouse.mblc.state.ma.us/collateral/programs/bruins-pj-drive/bruins-qr-code-for-direct-pj-drive-donation/
Questions? email dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410.
On the agenda
Manchester Parks & Recreation Committee, 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, virtual Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/845097072. Updates on turf field replacement and Pine Street.
Essex selectmen, 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, second-floor stage, Town Hall, 30 Martin St. To be discussed: Use of rodenticide, Conomo Point lease rates, renaming the Field of Dreams, harbor regulations, proposed fiscal year 2023 budgets for the town and school district and financial aspects of the Town Meeting warrant with the Finance Committee, and awarding of shellfish licenses.
Manchester Open Space and Recreation Committee, 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, virtual Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81497228632?pwd=eEpVcWh4N0hMeUd0OG5jWGluMXpPQT09. Western Woods preservation and town participation in in the permitting process for a development at 133 Essex St. in Hamilton.
Manchester Planning Board, 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, virtual Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83023540310?pwd=NnFWUGZGYTFVUHcxYXFOZ0JGZXJuZz09.
Manchester Coastral Stream Team, 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, virtual Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87467091847?pwd=MGQwcG8yS2RMb2ZXYUpDbVFwRklJZz09. Stream surveys and mosquito control.
Manchester Board of Assessors, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, virtual Zoom meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86573466461?pwd=eWsxSUY0Y3BFNTNwQzhEeUwzRDNwQT09. Abatement and sales reports for February.
Essex Planning Board, 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, second-floor meeting room, Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
Essex 2022 Commercial Shellfish Permits: Deadline to apply is Monday, March 7. Licenses are $400, $200 for students and free to seniors. Go to https://www.essexma.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4406/f/uploads/2022_commercial_shellfish_permit_application_0.pdf for more information and to download an application. Forms are also available at the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. The clerk may be called at 978-768-7111 with questions.
Town Talk was compiled this week by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.