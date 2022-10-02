The Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea this spring gifted an ultrasound machines to the Pregnancy Care Centers of Merrimack Valley in Haverhill.
The ultrasound system gift to the Haverhill center was spearheaded by Knight Tom Finn, of Beverly Farms and program director of Council 1232, who was impressed by the quality of counseling and post-partum support available to mothers in the group’s care centers in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill. Finn assured Bill Casey, the center's executive director, that Council 1232 could and would partner with the national Knights of Columbus Ultrasound Initiative to purchase the state-of-the-art ultrasound machine.
After conferring with the council’s membership to approve money for the project and pursuing private donations from pro-life advocates, which together with the council’s funds would comprise 50% of the ultrasound’s purchase price, Finn assured the balance would be provided by Knights of Columbus Supreme headquarters, based in New Haven, Connecticut.
“We are glad to offer financial assistance to the Pregnancy Care Center," said Phil Monahan, Grand Knight of Masconomo Council 1232. "It is an asset that provides a welcome helping hand to women and couples in need at a time when they seek love, care, and guidance. The new ultrasound at the center will visually make babies come alive for expectant parents.”
Said Casey, “Through this generous donation by Council 1232 and the matching funds provided by the Supreme Council, we now have our third ultrasound machine, one for each of our three locations in the Merrimack Valley. The Knights of Columbus have made this dream become a reality.”
Strategic plan
Essex still is seeking input on its draft revision of the Essex Strategic Plan and will host a forum on it on Thursday.
The Essex Strategic Planning Committee created the town’s first strategic plan in 2015, which was intended to take the town through about 2020. After the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane, the committee developed a draft revised version of the plan intended to guide the town through 2027. Before the revised plan is finalized, the committee is very interested in collecting input from the public about the ideas presented therein.
One way residents can provide input is by utilizing an official survey tool that the committee has put together at https://bit.ly/3S4sqaZ. Or, residents may review the draft revision of the plan (https://bit.ly/3SdLaVt) and provide input directly at an all-virtual public forum that the committee will offer on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. To connect to the Oct. 6 forum, please visit to https://join.freeconferencecall.com/bzubricki. Any questions or input may be directed toTown Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at bzubricki@essexma.org.
Hydrant flushing
Manchester Public Works will be flushing hydrants around town through October. The hydrant flushing will begin Monday, Oct. 3, and occur Mondays through Wednesdays between 8 p.m. and midignt.
Residents experiencing brown water are asked to run cold water through a tap until it runs clear.
Library of Things
Many libraries in the U.S. have found that their patrons benefit from the circulation of objects which may be something they need occasionally or would just like to try out. Manchester Public Library's collection includes items purchased from gift and grants to the library a well as sponsorship by the Friends of the Library.
Items available to borrow from the Library of Things include bird watching kits with guide books and binoculars (adult and youth versions), bocce, ukulele, bongo drums, Lenova tablets, T-Mobile spots, portable cornhole, wooden tumbling game, and more.
The library is located at 15 Union St.
By the Sea
The Manchester Board of Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, if full. The next clinic will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 12 and older at Town Hall, 10 Church St. Newly approved boosters will be available. Book appointments at home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. No walk-ins will be accepted.
It will also hold a flu clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 18 and older at the American Legion Hall. Register for Quadrivalent (18 and older) at https://bit.ly/3fi7cba and High Dose (65 and older) at https://bit.ly/3UA84YJ.
This Town Talk was compiled by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.