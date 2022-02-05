The Manchester American Legion will host its monthly dinner this Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Amaral-Bailey Post, 10 Church St. in Manchester.
Dinner, which this month is prepared and served by members of Boy Scouts Troop 3, will be served at 7 p.m., Commander Allan M. Kirker said. On the menu is Chicken Kiev by L. Coons.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 each. The lounge will open at 3:30 p.m.
COVID vaccine clinics
The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on on the first and third Mondays of the month — Feb. 7, March 7 and 21 — at Town Hall, 10 Central St., from 2 to 5 p.m. The clinics are for anyone 12 and older and by appointments only. Registration may be done at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
Pediatric clinics for for children ages 5 to 12 will be held in the Essex Town Hall Auditorium, 30 Martin St., from 3 to 5 p.m., on Feb. 11 and March 4. Only Pfizer doses will be available. Masks must be worn. A parent or guardian must accompany their child. A children’s movie will be shown in waiting area. Children will be offered a lollipop treat at end of waiting period. Parents and guardians may sign up their child at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
Water protection
Manchester is seeking up to six “at large” community members to join the Water Resources Protection Task Force. This new task force is charged with reviewing a 1990 report on the town's water resources, updating it, and recommending action the town should take to ensure an adequate and high-quality water supply for residents for the long-term. It is anticipated that the task force will need 12 to 18 months to complete its work. Interviews and, or appointments are scheduled to take at the selectmen's meeting Monday. The selectmen's office may be contacted at 978-526-2000 or georges@manchester.ma.us for for more information or to apply.
Manchester meetings
Selectmen meet virtually Monday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda is a possible delay for Town Meeting due to COVID-19, developments affecting the fiscal 2023 budget. The complete agenda and Zoom login information may be found at http://ma-manchesterbythesea.civicplus.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02072022-2748.
Zoning Board will host a 40B Public Hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. This meeting will cover traffic, public safety and architect peer reviews. Information about joined the meeting will be posted at http://manchester.ma.us/729/40B.
Board of Health meets Thursday, Feb. 10, at 8:30 a.m. Agenda and other information had not been posted Friday afternoon.
Essex meetings
Selectmen will meet virtually and in person Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. on the second-floor stage at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. On the agenda are discussions about transient moorings, locations of rowing craft racks and a possible lottery for rack spaces, a proposed affordable housing bylaw, and the awarding of shellfish permits. The full agenda may be found at https://www.essexma.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4406/f/agendas/agenda_2022-02-07.pdf.
Board of Health meets Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. Agenda and other information had not been posted Friday afternoon.
Town Talk was compiled this week by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact Michael Cronin at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.