The Manchester Department of Public Works requests that lot owners or their representatives remove all decorations from graves in town cemeteries by Monday, April 4.
Any items left behind will be removed and disposed of by Public Works crews.
Vaccine clinics
The Manchester Board of Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone 5 and older at Town Hall on Monday, March 7, and March 21. Vaccinations are by appointment only, which may be booked by visiting https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
Clinics will also be held at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. on March 14 and 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. Individuals 12 and older will be served from 3 to 4 p.m., and children ages 5 to 11 will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Pfizer 12+, Moderna, or Janssen (J&J) are available as authorized by age group. Register at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
Manchester elections
Nomination papers for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents in May are available at the Manchester town clerk’s office in Town Hall, 10 Central St. The papers with the required number of signatures from resident registered voters are due March 29.
The positions to be voted on May 17 are:
Constable: three seats, each for a 3-year term.
Housing Authority: one seat for a 5-year term.
Library Trustee: one seat for a 3-year term.
Moderator: one seat for a 1-year term.
Planning Board: three seats, each for a 3-year term.
School Committee: two seats, each for a 3-year term.
Selectmen: Two seats, each for a 3-year term.
On the agenda
This is a partial list of upcoming municipal meetings in Manchester and Essex. Full agendas and Zoom links may be found on the towns' respective websites, manchester.ma.us and essexma.org.
Manchester Parks and Recreation Committee meets virtually Monday, March 7, at 4 p.m. to discuss replacing the town's turf fields, possibly making a recommendation to selectmen, and the roll-out of the Singing Beach stickers.
Essex selectmen meet in person and virtually Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m., on the second-floor stage at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. On the agenda are reviews of draft parking sticker regulations and the draft Annual Town Meeting Warrant; and discussion of non-resident mooring holder parking at the Conomo Lane lot, the draft fiscal 2023 Essex operating budget, Essex capital budget, the Manchester Essex Regional School District operating budget request, and financial aspects of the Annual Town Meeting warrant, and revisions to the town’s shellfish regulations regarding issuing non-resident recreational permits to out-of-state persons.
Essex Finance Committee meets in person and virtually Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m., in the first-floor conference at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. Updates on Essex municipal finance, Manchester Essex Regional School District operating budget, and current status of school budget.
Manchester selectmen meet virtually Monday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and possibly endorse the open space and recreation plan, discuss fiscal 2023 budget requests from the Personnel Department and Planning Board, and town administrator's report of 34 Tappan St. as a senior center.
Manchester Conservation Commission meets virtually Tuesday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the "preservation of conservation land project" and the creation of more pollinator plots.
Manchester Zoning Board 40B public hearing, Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. This meeting will cover environmental and engineering peer review. More information may be found at http://manchester.ma.us/729/40B
Manchester Harbor Advisory Committee meets virtually Wednesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. On the agenda are updates on the Tuck's Point dock project and rotunda, discussion of the fisherman’s facility and consideration of an oyster upwelling project, rates for for overnight transient dockage at Reed Park, and a dredge assessment for Magnolia boaters.
Manchester Community Preservation Committee meets virtually Thursday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss an application from fire Chief Jason Cleary for historic preservation of old photos and artifacts plus possible future project of restoring an original fire vehicle, and strategy for a possible surcharge increase including the need for ballot initiative.
Town Talk was compiled this week by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact please contact town reporter Michael Cronin 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com..