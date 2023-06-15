Getting around Manchester-by-the-Sea is a snap — especially when one’s mode of transportation is a bicycle.
There’s no need for pricy gas fill-ups. Parking fees are not an issue.
Plus, the environment gets a save.
With that in mind, Manchester Essex Regional High School junior Aiden Brown was just named a recipient of Project Green Schools’ Green Difference Award for his project “Walk-Bike Manchester.”
The project encourages students to walk or bike to school and aims to alleviate traffic at drop-off times while reducing carbon pollution and vehicular idling.
As part of his project, Brown developed a demographic analysis and created a sign to bring attention to the idea of riding bikes. He has received authorization from town officials to display additional signs in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
“I am always humbled by the concern that students have for the environment and their resourcefulness at making their ideas a reality,” said science instructor Keith Gray. “The consideration they have for others and awareness of the social components of project implementation is always front and center.
“Aiden is no exception. He has put in the time and effort to make a significant difference in is community by developing and implementing his project.”
Brown’s project stresses the importance of sustainability as a driving force for environmental change. He was selected as part of a group of 20 students and schools to be given the award.
“It is amazing to see Aiden’s project recognized on such a large scale,” said Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin. “His project is currently being implemented in Manchester, which is a testament to how impactful work done by our students in sustainability classes and the Green Team is to the community.”
Every year, Project Green Schools recognizes the achievements of green education advocates and environmental leaders of all ages. Awards go out to students, teachers, school administrators also citizens and community leaders.
All Manchester Essex Regional High students in sustainability classes or on the Green Team are required to create, develop and implement a green/environmental project. The project must positively impact their family, the school, their town and the larger Manchester Essex Regional School community or the state.
Founded in 2007, Project Green Schools strives to empower youth to drive for positive change in creating a greener, healthier and more sustainable future.
Special tea
An Essex resident who is also an international performer presented a spring tea ceremony last month at the Essex Senior Center.
Minori Ishikawa, a native of Tochigi, Japan, celebrated the tea ceremony, a native folk traditions of Japan in a traditional kimono.
Ishikawa has an extensive career in singing, dancing, poetry, and acting.
Fourth of July
Manchester’s Fourth of July Committee is gearing up the Fourth of July parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. The committee is seeking groups, teams or floats for the parade. Registration is open through July 1 at https://bit.ly/3J0XA0y.
More information about activities on the Fourth of July weekend, the parade route, and how to donate for the parade— it’s funded by donations — may be found at https://www.manchester.ma.us/389/July-4th-Committee.
Town Talk is compiled by Stephen Hagan. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or shagan@gloucestertimes.com.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.