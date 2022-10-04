A climate change organization in Gloucester has named its first director.
The nonprofit TownGreen Inc’s mission is promoting climate mitigation and adaptation strategies, including clean energy, which it has been doing since 2015.
TownGreen’s Board of Directors has appointed Maureen Aylward as the organization’s first director. Aylward’s hiring comes as the organization will explore more Cape Ann-based research studies and ramp up its public and municipal outreach and education programs.
“We are excited to be able to hire Maureen Aylward to work with us as we address the threat of climate change. Maureen’s knowledge in the field of climate science and her extensivec ommunity contacts will serve us well as we engage the communities of Cape Ann to make decisions on common-sense solutions to the climate threats we face in the near and longer term,” said Dick Prouty, TownGreen’s Board chair, in a prepared statement.
Aylward joins TownGreen after a career in teaching business sustainability and climate change as an adjunct professor at Northeastern University in Boston and Endicott College in Beverly. She has a Master of Business Administration in Environmental and Organizational Sustainability from Antioch University New England. In addition, she has a communications background as a business writer and a producer of videos, podcasts, multimedia projects, and live performance events, all skills that TownGreen said she will use to bring awareness to the climate threats, initiatives, and solutions that Cape Ann municipalities and residents will need to address.
“TownGreen is a visionary and action-oriented climate organization,” said Aylward. “The global climate crisis has defined me as a person. It informs my values, how I raised my three sons, and my decision-making. I know the seriousness of the climate impacts that we face as a community and will make sure, as TownGreen’s director, that Cape Ann residents are educated, prepared, and knowledgeable about the risks and solutions. I’m inspired by the work that’s ahead.”
As director, Aylward will oversee operations, communications, organizational systems, and play a key role in managing and developing relationships with Cape Ann municipalities, local leaders, and community stakeholders.
More information about TownGreen may be found at www.towngreen2025.org.