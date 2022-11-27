The Cape Ann climate research and education non-profit TownGreen is hosting the workshop/webinar "Protecting and Preserving the Good Harbor Beach Ecosystem for Current and Future Generations."
The Good Harbor Beach ecosystem includes the beach, Salt Island, the marsh, and the surrounding connected ecosystem, and the workshop will address climate adaptation approaches and solutions.
This workshop/webinar with interactive audience participation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom (register at towngreen2025.org).
“What is important is that we start the dialogue about climate adaptation solutions at Good Harbor Beach,” said Jayne Knott, TownGreen board member and founder of HydroPredictions. “We will hear from experts about the difference between hard infrastructure solutions and nature-based solutions, and discuss solutions that might work for Good Harbor.”
Denton Crews of Friends of Good Harbor will be joined by Barbara Warren, executive director of Salem Sound Coastwatch, to report on Good Harbor marsh adaptations and present coastal adaptation cases studies.
Harvard Graduate School of Design Professor and Director of the Office for Urbanization Charles Waldheim will outline both gray and green infrastructure adaptation solutions presented in the HGSD research study, "The Case of Cape Ann: Adaptation Strategy and Precedents".
Knott will review infrastructure issues in the built environment, specifically Thatcher Road.
This workshop is the second of a three-part workshop/webinar series focusing on the Good Harbor Beach ecosystem. A summary of the first workshop that looked at the history of the marsh and climate impacts to the Good Harbor Beach Ecosystem can be found on the TownGreen website (towngreen2025.org).
A field trip will be held on Jan. 23, 2023, during an astronomical high-tide to look at areas where adaptation solutions could help.
TownGreen’s 2023 public education climate workshop/webinar series will focus on climate impacts in Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport.
More information may be found on TownGreen's website, towngreen2025.org.