Traffic stop uncovers stolen gun in Elmo lunch box, other weapons

SWAMPSCOTT — What at first appeared to be a simple drunk-driving arrest quickly turned into a serious weapons charge after police arrested a man they found asleep behind the wheel of his car at a stoplight early Sunday morning.
Swampscott police Sgt. Tom Hennessey was the first officer on scene, at the intersection of Paradise Road and Vinnin Street, just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
A caller reported a vehicle had been idling through several cycles of the light and he was sent to check.
Sgt. Hennessey said he knocked on the window of the black 2019 Subaru Crosstrek — occupied by the driver and two other sleeping men — for about 20 seconds before the driver came to and opened the window. Hennessey said the odor of alcohol was overwhelming.
When backup officers arrived, Hennessey ordered the driver out and administered a field sobriety test which the driver was unable to pass.
After doing a license check, police arrested the driver Theritchnide Roc, 27, of 2304 Broughton Drive, Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
They also arrested one passenger, Alexander Suffreti, 24, of 19 Locust St., Lynn, after discovering he was being sought on a warrant for failing to attend a trial as a juror.
Meanwhile, in preparing the Subaru to be towed, Officers Justin Bragan and Todd Nottingham were conducting a motor vehicle inventory.
As Bragan listed the clothing items in the trunk, he uncovered what looked like a steel tube with what appeared to be a gun sight on one end. The action and butt of a rifle were lying nearby. It was a complete assault rifle — an AR-15 — accompanied by a fully loaded 30-round high-capacity magazine.
Continuing the inventory, Bragan opened a red and yellow plastic “Elmo” school lunch box and found a stolen .380-caliber black automatic pistol with a loaded clip in place.
At this point, weapons charges were additionally filed against Roc, Suffreti and the third man, Samuel Mulumba, 23, of 13 Lyman St., Beverly.
All three men were charged with unlawful, improper storage of a firearm; receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm without an FID (firearms identification card); and possession of a large-capacity weapons magazine.
Roc was additionally charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Mulumba was additionally charged with unlicensed possession of ammunition without a FID and being an alien in possession of a firearm.
Suffreti was additionally charged with unlicensed possession of ammunition without a FID.
The three men were arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.
