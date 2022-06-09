BOSTON — Recent tragedies involving children who were abused or killed by their parents while under state supervision are driving proposed updates to state laws that would set tougher reporting requirements for child welfare agencies and expand the authority of an independent watchdog.
The proposal, which was heard by the Legislature’s Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, calls for strengthening the role of the Office of the Child Advocate by allowing the independent agency to intervene in child care and protection cases involving child abuse and neglect allegations.
Under the plan, the advocate would also be required to notify third parties, including other states and jurisdictions, of probes into the death of a child under custody of the state Department of Children and Families and release details of the investigation.
It would also require DCF to improve data collection on the outcomes of children under their supervision and improve staff training, among other changes.
“The office plays a crucial oversight role with the child welfare system, and the addition of legal powers will increase the accountability mechanisms for DCF,” Rep. Michael Finn, D-West Springfield, the committee’s chairman and primary sponsor of the bill, said during a live-streamed hearing.
The legislation also calls for establishing a “foster parents’ bill of rights,” that lays out rights and protections for foster parents, including more access to information about the children they are adopting, and provides more support for foster kids.
Foster parents have long complained about the lack of transparency at DCF that keeps them in the dark about a child’s medical history and other information.
The public airing of the proposal follows criticism of DCF over its handling of several recent high-profile child abuse and neglect cases, including the case of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019.
Last month, the Office of the Child Advocate Director Maria Mossaides released a scathing report on the case which determined that “the system ultimately failed” to protect Montgomery.
“We owe it to her to make the changes necessary to allow our system to do better in the future,” Mossaides wrote in the report.
Last year, DCF issued a report acknowledging the state failed 14-year-old David Almond, an autistic boy who was abused, neglected and killed in his Fall River home while under supervision of the agency.
Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, was among those who spoke in support of the proposed reforms to the state’s child protection laws. She cited the “extraordinary disconnect” between state agencies that led to Almond’s death at the hands of his own family.
“For me, that disconnect was the lack of communication between and among the 85 individuals that were listed in that 85-page report as having a connection to that family and to those children,” she told the panel. “People need to come together and talk about and review the well-being of children and families in our system.”
Supporter Denise Garlick, D-Needham, said the measure isn’t a just a reaction to recent tragedies involving child deaths and disappearances under DCF custody.
“This legislation is a tool that has been fashioned for a thoughtful, comprehensive approach to improving accountability and the outcomes for children,” she said.
A similar proposal nearly made it through the Legislature in the previous two-year session, but House and Senate negotiators couldn’t agree on a final version of the legislation.
But the bill, as written, has its share of critics — even among groups who advocate for tougher child welfare protections. They cite concerns about giving the child advocate’s office a larger role in investigations, saying it could create legal issues for victims of abuse and undermine the agency’s independent status.
Susan Elsen, the child welfare advocate at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, told the panel that the role of the child advocate is to ensure that executive branch agencies “do their job in protecting and providing services to children” but “not to do their job for them.”
“By confounding the roles of actors in our court system, this proposal would not protect children,” Elsen said. “Moreover, asking the child advocate to oversee an executive branch agency, while trying to do its job in court, creates a role conflict and undermines the child advocate’s ability to effectively oversee the agency.”
