WENHAM — The Essex County Trail Association will hosts its annual meeting and its annual equine expo next week.
The group is dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of open trails throughout Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield, Wenham and West Newbury for the purpose of passive recreation and for the benefit of the public.
Mark Richey of Newburyport, a world renowned alpinist who has scaled some of the planet’s highest peaks in some of the world’s most remote locations, will be speaker at ECTA's annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St. in Topsfield. Members will review the past year at ECTA, announce its slate of officers and directors for the upcoming year and present plans for 2022 and beyond.
Richey, through images and video clips, will retell the story of the his historic Link Sar first ascent and what has led him to climb and explore the most remote mountains on Earth. In August 2019 Richey, Steve Swenson, Graham Zimmerman, and Chris Wright became the first people to reach the summit of Link Sar, a massive and complex mountain located deep within the Karakorum mountains of Pakistan. At 7,041 meters (over 23,100 feet ) Link Sar was among the world’s highest and most elusive unclimbed peaks and had resisted nine previous attempts over a span of 45 years.
Light refreshments will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Space is limited, so attendees are asked to register at https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/events/.
Then on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ECTA hosts its 27th annual Equine EXPO & Tack Sale in the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds, Route 1 in Topsfield.
Individuals, groups and businesses will offer new and used items for the horse and rider or driver. A demonstration ring will be running all day with many interesting presentations and breeds of horses.
There will be a food vendor serving breakfast and lunch. Parking is free and the building is accessible to everyone. An admission fee of $5 (kids under 10 free) goes toward ECTA's goals of maintaining trails in its member towns for all types of passive recreation.
For more information or to donate used or new horse-related items for theECTA tables or to rent a vendor space, please contact Kay Joseph at 978-768-6275 or kljoreo@aol.com, or Sue McLaughlin at 978-468-7715.
