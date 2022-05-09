An MBTA commuter rail train rumbled across the Gloucester Drawbridge over the Annisquam River on Monday morning for the first time in two years.
While the Gloucester rail bridge is open to train traffic, it still won't be a smooth ride into Boston for Cape Ann rail commuters. The T is doing more work on the Rockport/Newburyport line between Salem and Orient Heights in East Boston.
Monday's train run in Gloucester was in preparation for a return to train service on May 23, now that the MBTA has built a new $100 million drawbridge to replace the old one. The bridge was slated to open last September but the project was delayed by supply chain delays and construction complexities, the T said.
On board for the ride were Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga, Rockport Selectperson Sarah Wilkinson, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, other local officials and neighbors.
More work is ongoing on the line, the T said, adding Newburyport/Rockport Line riders who typically purchase monthly passes should purchase no higher than a Zone 3 pass for the month.
These service changes are being made to allow the T to do work to improve signals, track, and bridges:
Now through May 22, buses will replace all rail service between Rockport and Salem, the T said, while test trains run to remove rust from the rails, and signal and grade crossing testing is done. Trains will run between Salem and North stations. A separate schedule for each timeframe will be available on mbta.com.
Between May 9 and 13, shuttle buses will operate from Rockport Line stations to Beverly station for continued service to North Station in Boston.
From May 14 to 22, shuttle buses will run from Rockport to the Orient Heights station in order for customers to connect to the Blue Line. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.
On May 23 to June 5, trains will operate from Rockport to Beverly stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Beverly to Orient Heights for customers to connect to the Blue Line. Again, Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.
Normal weekday train service will return June 6.
On June 11 and 12, trains will operate from Rockport to Salem stations. Shuttles will run from Salem to Orient Heights stations for customers to connect to the Blue Line.